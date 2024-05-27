Tips About Finding Suitable Student Accommodation Preston

Are you an international student worried about renting an apartment? Wondering where and how to find the right place? Unsure how to judge whether an apartment is suitable for you? Finding the right student accommodation can be one of the most challenging yet crucial aspects of studying abroad. Securing ideal student accommodation Preston can significantly enhance your university experience by offering a comfortable, convenient, and conducive environment for both studying and socializing. This article summarises 4 essential tips for avoiding pitfalls, which will help you find ideal Preston student accommodation.

4 Tips for Renting Preston Student Accommodation

Choose Housing Agents Carefully

For many students, the initial step in renting an apartment in Preston involves finding a reputable agent. In the UK, agents often provide professional services that streamline the rental process, making it more efficient and less stressful. However, not all agents are created equal, and some can be pitfalls themselves. To ensure you choose a reliable agent, it’s crucial to research their ratings and reviews. A quick Google search can reveal valuable insights from previous clients, helping you gauge the agent’s credibility and service quality. That’s why I recommend uhomes.com, a reliable rental website for quickly finding student accommodation in the UK. On uhomes.com, you can discover numerous high-quality, well-equipped student accommodations in Preston. The property details pages also feature genuine resident scores and reviews, offering more profound insights into each property. Moreover, uhomes.com provides a live room streaming service, where staff members explain the housing situation in real-time, ensuring you have all the information needed to make an informed decision.

Neighbourhood

In the UK, choosing a safe area to live in is crucial due to its complex demographics and significant income disparity. While Preston is generally considered safe, it is still wise to thoroughly check the neighborhood when renting an apartment. Pay attention not only to the overall safety of the area but also to the security features of the home itself. Look for surveillance and access control systems, and consider whether the property is staffed by security personnel.

Once you have ensured the security aspect, consider the convenience of the location. Assess how easy it is to get to the University of Central Lancashire and the city center. Proximity to essential amenities such as restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets plays a vital role in ensuring a comfortable daily life. By prioritizing both safety and convenience, you’ll be well-prepared for a successful and enriching student experience in Preston.

Rent and deposit

One of the biggest challenges for students renting in Preston is managing the security deposit. Many students lose significant amounts of money at checkout due to a lack of understanding of UK deposit regulations. Rent for student flats in Preston typically ranges from £95 to £180 per week, allowing students to choose accommodations that best suit their budget and living preferences.

Deposits can be at most five weeks’ rent. Whether you pay the deposit to an agent or a landlord, they must transfer it within one month to a third-party organization, such as the Deposit Protection Service (DPS). The government mandates this to ensure your deposit is secure and that you are informed of the Reference Code.

If, for any reason, the deposit is not protected and not refunded when you check out, even if there are damages to the property, you have the right to claim up to three times the deposit amount as compensation. In addition, the landlord or agent may also face governmental fines. It’s absolutely crucial to discuss and document with your landlord or agent the conditions necessary for a full deposit refund before making the payment, and to ensure these terms are clearly outlined in your rental contract.

About Bills

Most of the Preston student accommodation offered by uhome.com are fully inclusive of bills, but some do not include water, electricity and internet bills. Especially with the recent increase in energy bills in the UK, many landlords and agents are no longer renting out rooms with all-inclusive bills, or only some of the bills are included, so it’s essential to make sure that you know what your bills are. They are usually: water, electricity, internet and heating bills.

Water, electricity and heating costs must be confirmed with the landlord or agent of the apartment building’s supply company; some supply companies may launch a monthly package. It is recommended that you choose a larger supplier; after all, water and electricity are some of the most essential parts of daily life, so the supplier’s size is more stable and reliable. At the same time, when you move in, you must remember to check the readings of the water and electricity meters to avoid ‘paying’ for the previous tenant.

Ensuring reliable internet access is important for students. You can use the websites of network companies in the UK, such as hyperoptic, virgin media, BT, and others, to check if their signals can cover the flat you are renting. This can help you avoid any potential internet connectivity issues during your stay.