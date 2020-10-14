Things To Know Before Using CBD Oil Pet Products

Many pet parents are using CBD oil for their favorite furry friends based on various individual vet studies or anecdotal success stories from people who have used it for their animals. There does not seem to be any warning telling people not to use the compound for a pet, but there are suggestions that people be informed prior to beginning a regimen.

Things To Consider Before Using CBD For A Pet

CBD oil is increasing in popularity for the pet population because of word of mouth from parent to parent and among vet studies. Each individual family must engage in their own personal research on the compound, the brands, and how to buy quality products. What may work for one person might be completely ineffective for your situation.

Also, as regulation comes closer, there will be new information coming to light and potentially more research that needs to be done. Follow here for FAQs on the substance and its use with fur babies. Some factors to think about before purchasing products:

FACTOR I:

First and foremost, it is imperative to avoid any medication, supplement, or herb without having the vet perform a check-up and then monitor throughout with regular visits. The compound has no reports as initiating adverse reactions when taken per directives with no THC. Still each animal is unique with the potential for a different effect for each pet.

FACTOR II:

There are CBD items available on the market with harmful ingredients like artificial flavoring such as Xylitol. This ingredient is incredibly dangerous for dogs. Not only are there CBD products with this as a secondary ingredient, but there is peanut butter with Xylitol. Some people will put cannabidiol oil in peanut butter to get their pup to accept the compound. It is essential to pay attention for this ingredient and not buy any products that have it if it is for a pet.

Companies have started adding these flavoring as well as sugar to make products more “palatable” for humans. Unfortunately, people are told it is okay to give human CBD to pets without the knowledge that there are things in there the animals cannot have.

FACTOR III:

Products with THC should not be used for your animals. Most people, by this time, are already aware of this fact, but not everyone pays close attention to the packaging label. With lesser-quality products there are often components that you are not aware of, including THC or contaminants. Some animals, and some people, are sensitive to the cannabinoid more so than others.

A large portion of CBD oils on the market consist of trace THC, which in most cases, will be harmless for people, but for pets with sensitivities, this can prove toxic. There is no way to know if your pet has that sensitivity or not, so you need to avoid the substance altogether.

FACTOR IV:

Only buy from brands that are transparent with their third-party lab testing and publicize a Certificate of Analysis either on a website on the packaging confirming the results; look at these examples for more information. Hemp is an unusual plant in that it has the unique characteristic of being capable of pulling toxins from the soil.

Therefore, testing is vital to ensure there is no cross-contamination with pesticides from neighboring crops, even for hemp organically grown.

Final Thought

The utmost important thing as a pet parent is to ensure that your furry companion has an exceptional quality of life with each stage, through each phase, and with every trial and tribulation.

Unfortunately, for far too long, animals have been exposed to medications that have brought with them their own set of adverse effects, causing added distress on top of what they were already enduring with each ailment, injury, or illness. There were no other options.

Fortunately, cannabidiol has come to light. We do not know a lot about it, sincerely, as far as our pets are concerned – clinically or scientifically. We know what individual vet studies have told us and what other pet parents have witnessed and experienced. For a guide on cannabidiol and what it can do go to https://www.cbdschool.com/cbd-oil-for-dogs-the-ultimate-guide/ .

These have proven beneficial and effective in naturally reducing symptoms for ailments of many kinds for animals of all sorts, including the small domestics to the large farm animals and the tiny pocket pets, adding no distress to these lovely creatures during or after the treatment. Cannabis has been used for centuries in a medicinal capacity. We are not supposed to speak of it in a medicinal capacity today because it’s not officially there yet. But it kind of speaks for itself now, doesn’t it?