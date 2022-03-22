Reviewed by gobrides.net

Are you interested in online dating but hesitate to try it because you don’t know which service to use? Well, what if we told you about the dating platform that makes all dreams come true? Let us dive into this TheLuckyDate review.

👤 Members 200K ♀ / ♂ 60% to 40% 👍 Good For Online flirting, happy dating, pleasant chats, serious relationships ⌛ Age Distribution Women in their mid-twenties and men in their forties 📱 Mobile Friendly Yes 💻 Site theluckydate.com

TheLuckyDate in 10 seconds

✔️ Legit dating platform

✔️ Free registration

✔️ Thousands of young ladies from different countries

✔️ Excellent customer support

✔️ Great community

✔️ High-quality profiles

✔️ User-friendly design

✔️ Free trial

✔️ Special offers for new users

✔️ Prices start at $2.99

Why can you trust us?

So you might wonder why you should trust our TheLuckyDate dating site review? We will gladly explain that to you.

Our team consists of experienced pros who know everything about dating websites

We sign up on the sites we review and try every single feature ourselves

Our managers communicate with the ladies on dating platforms to evaluate the profile quality on various services

We do not provide basic information—we give essential details that will help you make the right decision

Who is TheLuckyDate for and not for?

First things first, speaking about the TheLuckyDate.com online dating site, we should determine who this amazing service is for as well as tell you about the people who most likely will not enjoy using it. So take a look at the following table.

LuckyDate is for LuckyDate is not for ✅ Lonely people who are interested in online dating ❌ People who don’t like communication on the internet ✅ Single men and women who struggle to find a partner in real life ❌ Ladies and gentlemen who do not believe it’s possible to find stable relationships online ✅ People who don’t mind having a long-distance relationship with a foreign partner ❌ Those of you who prefer meeting new people in real life

Pricing

Perhaps the most interesting question for many of you is: “How much does TheLuckyDate cost?” Well, we can say that this service is pretty affordable, especially if we compare it with other sites and similar services. As a new member, you get a free trial as well as a special offer, which is 2,000 credits for $2.99. Of course, the site’s most interesting features are paid options, but in general, Lucky Date is affordable for everyone.

Can you try TheLuckyDate for free?

Just like other popular dating sites, Lucky Date has plenty of free features. In particular, the registration is completely free. In addition to that, you can view and like other users’ profiles for free. Another free feature is an advanced search that allows you to find the most compatible partners from different countries quickly and stress-free.

So as you can see, you can get most qualitative services for free; the only thing you won’t be able to do is to communicate with other users since it is a paid option.

Is TheLuckyDate expensive or cheap?

As we have already mentioned above, Lucky Date is pretty affordable as well as has lots of free features. The only feature you will have to pay for is the chatroom. In particular, 1 minute in the chat room will cost you 200 TheLuckyDate credits, so to talk to hot women, you will have to buy credits.

At the same time, if you use your credits wisely, you won’t spend much money, which is why we can conclude that Lucky Date is an affordable service, at least for Americans, Canadians, and Western Europeans.

Who is really signed up here?

TheLuckyDate online dating website is an amazing service used by thousands of people worldwide. Most members on this dating website are from the United States, Denmark, United Kingdom, Canada, and Ukraine. So let’s take a brief look at the table that will help us better understand the demographics of this service.

👤 Members 62.93% of members are from the United States 💥 Activity 76.3K monthly visits ♀ / ♂ Gender ratio 60% male members and 40% female members

Signing up at TheLuckyDate

Easy free registration

Ability to sign up via your Google account

Email verification

Completing the profile

Using the service on various devices

The registration on Lucky Date is straightforward and quick. You can either sign up using your email or instantly register using your Google account. No matter which option you choose, TheLuckyDate sign up is still going to be quick and simple. As soon as you create an account, you’ll have to verify your email, complete your profile info, come up with TheLuckyDate login, and set a profile picture.

Once you are done with that, you are ready to meet women. The site is mobile compatible, so you can use it no matter where you are, which is also pretty good.

How to avoid fake profiles and bots

Unfortunately, just like on other dating platforms, you are not fully protected from bots and fake accounts on Lucky Date. Therefore, you must be super careful with the people you meet through this site. As a rule, scammers use fakes of female members to ask for money and expensive gifts.

Some scammers also beg to give them money for medications or expensive medical procedures that are supposed to save their or their relative’s life. No matter how sorry you feel for a person, avoid sending them money or giving them your bank account info.

As a rule, fake accounts are rather easy to distinguish because they seem too good to be true. So you should avoid extremely attractive women who message you first and too often and at the same time refuse to have a video chat or meet in real life.

If you wonder: “Is TheLuckyDate safe?”, we can say yes. As long as you follow the basic safety precautions, everything will be alright.

Online dating safety tips:

Avoid accounts that seem too good to be true

Consult customer support if you have any doubts

Do not send money to strangers

Important tips for profile pictures on Lucky Date

Everybody knows that a good profile picture is 90% of success on dating sites but how to do such a picture? Here are some valuable tips for you:

The picture should be of high quality and feature your face, so avoid wearing sunglasses

You have to be nicely dressed in the picture because pretty girls like neat men

Make sure the background is fancy, you can use photos from vacations and travels

In the picture, your pose has to be natural, but at the same time, you have to look good

As you can see, these tips are pretty simple, and we are sure that you already have a good picture, so just set it and find matches in no time.

Making contact on TheLuckyDate

Sign up Search pretty ladies Like profiles Buy credits Message Start a relationship

We could not avoid talking about making contact in this Lucky Date review. Once you sign up, you can head to the search section, set your criteria, and browse women. You can either like the women’s accounts to let them know about your serious intentions or message them right away.

However, note that you’ll have to purchase credits to communicate with the girls, so spend the credits only on those ladies you really like. Once you get to know a girl, you can offer her to get into a relationship with you or even make a proposal. Everything is up to you, so go ahead and take your chance.

TheLuckyDate profile quality

Lots of pictures

Basic information about a person

Location

Ability to view profiles for free

Speaking about profiles, on this site, they are not very detailed. However, most accounts contain lots of photos, making it super easy to find a beautiful woman to date.

In terms of the information you can see in the profiles, many girls indicate their height and body shape, age, zodiac sign, location, education, job, attitude to drinking and smoking, as well as whether they have children. This information will no doubt help you in searching for the best matches, so we can say that the profiles on Lucky Date are pretty decent.

Tips on what to write on your bio

Just like on other dating sites, in order to attract hot girls, you have to make sure your profile is decent. So we recommend you take a brief look at the tips and tricks for writing a good bio. So here they come:

Avoid writing about your past relationships no matter if they were good or bad

Don’t forget to mention info about your hobbies and interests

Let your potential matches know that you are interested in a happy relationship

Be creative and present the info about yourself in an unusual way

How can I delete my TheLuckyDate account?

If you want to stop using the website for some reason, you can quickly and easily delete your account. Just click on the ‘Profile’ button in the right upper corner, select ‘App Settings’, and click on the ‘Account Deactivation’ button. To deactivate your profile, enter the email you used for registration and click on the ‘Deactivate account’ button.

Editor’s conclusion

So do I recommend Lucky Date? I think I do. It’s a great platform that provides the most qualitative services, connects people from all over the world, and allows them to build healthy relationships. Personally, I had a positive experience using this website, and I want you to have a great dating experience too. So is TheLuckyDate worth it? Definitely yes!

David Wygant

I’ve helped millions of men and women around the globe achieve success in their dating, social and personal lives.

General questions

Is TheLuckyDate available worldwide?

Yes, this website is available all over the world, yet most members searching for singles are from the United States.

How can I register on TheLuckyDate?

Just head to the official website and sign up using a special form.

Is your phone number required for signing up at TheLuckyDate?

No, you can register without indicating your phone number.

How do I verify my email?

After the signup, you’ll receive a confirmation email, just follow the instructions provided in it.

Do your TheLuckyDate profile pictures and/or profile information show up in Google Search Results?

No, this information is only available on the site itself.

Who can view your pictures on TheLuckyDate?

Only registered users have access to other members’ photos.

How can I message someone?

Just open a profile of a girl you like and click on the ‘Chat now’ button.

Can you try TheLuckyDate for free?

Yes, you can get free access to the site, yet you won’t be able to chat with single men and women.

Can you erase your personal data on TheLuckyDate?

Yes, you can delete the info about yourself in your account as well as deactivate your profile. In case you have any issues, feel free to contact the support team.