The World AI Cannes Festival Returns for its Third Edition in Cannes

On February 8, 9 and 10, 2024, Cannes will once again and become the world’s nerve centre for Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the World AI Cannes Festival, the first global event dedicated exclusively to AI, the tech leaders who are innovating in it, and the economic, human and societal issues that will impact our lives in the near future. The show is aimed at experts and companies as well as the general public, with a tailor-made program.

For professionals, this gathering is an opportunity to take stock of the latest developments in the market, learn from the best experts and meet leading decision-makers and business leaders. At the Palais des Festivals & des Congrès de Cannes, Thursday February 8 and Friday February 9 will be dedicated to professionals, with strategic conferences, workshops, exhibition stands and networking sessions. Saturday (February 10) will once again be dedicated to the discovery of AI by the general public, with events and fun experiences.

WAICF, the global event dedicated to Artificial Intelligence

The World AI Cannes Festival is the result of a unique initiative involving local authorities and private partners, aimed at raising awareness among businesses and the general public of the key economic, human and societal issues associated with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Festival was created by the EuropIA Institute, the City of Cannes, the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès and CORP Agency, a subsidiary of the RX Group, which produces and organizes the event. For this third edition of the WAICF, the Alpes-Maritimes department is once again the Festival’s official partner, while a number of companies are already sponsoring the event.

The Festival enables companies to position themselves as a key player in the AI and new technologies sector while exchanging ideas with other industry experts.

A third edition with a host of new features

With a new and varied program, WAICF is the first event in the world to link the world of business and civil society. The Festival aims to be an observatory of market trends and a place for professionals to meet and exchange ideas, while offering the general public a vision of how AI could transform their daily lives.

As with the first two editions, WAICF 2024 will feature several themed zones, enabling visitors to discover artificial intelligence in all its facets. Each zone will host AI companies and players showcasing their solutions and offering immersive demonstrations and experiences.

This new edition will also see the participation of a number of countries through international pavilions. It’s an opportunity for visitors to take a tour of the World of Artificial Intelligence, and discover the startups that will revolutionize tomorrow’s tech sector. The world’s leading universities and researchers in Artificial Intelligence will also be present at the Festival.

Another new feature of the 2024 edition: the VC Summit will open its doors to an exclusive audience of investors, who will come to discuss and learn from recognized experts on AI investment issues, and discover the most innovative startups in the sector.

In addition to these new features, the WAICF will, as last year, host masterclasses for managers and professionals wishing to get up to speed on Artificial Intelligence, workshops and solution demonstrations, as well as startup pitches with over 50 young talents presenting their projects.

The first big-names speakers on the WAICF 2024 program

The WAICF is an opportunity for Artificial Intelligence professionals and experts to meet and exchange views on developments in the sector. With just a few months to go before its opening, this year’s event features an exceptional line-up of international speakers from the Worlds of business, research and government. In 2024, the WAICF will welcome in particular:

Yann LECUN , Vice-President and Chief AI Scientist, META AI

Nick BOSTROM, Professor at Oxford University and head of the Future , Humanity Institute (remote)

Adam CHEYER, Inventor, Entrepreneur and Pioneer in AI and computer human interfaces

Luc JULIA , Scientific Director, RENAULT,

Francesca ROSSI, Fellow and Ai Ethics Global Leader , IBM

Jean-Gabriel GANASCIA, Professor , SORBONNE UNIVERSITY

Antonio KRÜGER , Chief Executive Officer, German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence

Laurent DAUDET, CEO & Co-founder , LightOn

Jeannette GORZALA, Vice-President , European AI Forum

Esma AIMEUR, Professor at the Department of Computer Science, University of Montréal

Over 300 speakers are expected at this year’s event. Thanks to a premium conference program, the Festival provides an overview of AI in all its diversity through 6 conference categories:

THE AMBASSADOR THEATRE: explore what AI can do today to imagine what future innovations will bring to tomorrow’s society and organizations.

APPLICATIONS STAGE: get an overview of the advances AI can bring to organizations, with insights from different industries.

TECH & STRATEGY STAGE: learn how to make the best use of the various AI technologies and shape your spirit of innovation with expert speakers.

DEMO SESSIONS: get tangible proof of how products work, and make the best purchasing decision for future AI projects.

STARTUP PITCHES: the spotlight is on innovation, with 50 startups founders pitching their concepts to the global AI ecosystem.

VC SUMMIT: an exclusive, invitation-only program to help AI investors make the best decisions.



You can find the first conferences and speakers announced on the WAICF 2024 website.

A successful 2023 edition, with Cannes as the epicenter of the global AI ecosystem

For its second successful edition, WAICF 2023 welcomed nearly 8,000 face-to-face and 2,500 online professionals, who gathered to take stock of the latest developments in their markets, learn from leading experts, and meet top decision-makers and business leaders. Over 250 conferences, workshops and startup pitches were held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes.

On its final day, Saturday February 10, the festival also opened its doors free of charge to over 4,000 people, enabling the general public to discover AI and understand its positive impact on our daily lives. The rising attendance figures (+50%) illustrate the scale of the event and the growing interest in Artificial Intelligence.

About World AI Cannes Festival

The World AI Cannes Festival brings together industry experts, professionals and the general public around exhibitions, workshops, happenings, conferences, networking and international events. The rich and varied program highlights the latest applications of AI in business and everyday life. A unique opportunity for national and international institutions, associations, companies and startups from all over the world to meet their audiences, showcase their know-how and demonstrate their commitment to ethical and sustainable AI.

About CORP

As an organizer of high-level trade shows and conferences, mainly in the field of new technologies, CORP organises, produces and manages major Tech events in France and abroad, including: BIG DATA & AI PARIS, BIG DATA & AI TORONTO, WAICF, QUANTUM BUSINESS EUROPE… CORP offers niche, innovative topics that have an impact on their ecosystem. In July 2023, CORP joined RX.

