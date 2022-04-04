The Website Builder Market Is Becoming Crowded With Wix, Godaddy, Shopify and Elementor

In the US, the website builder market is estimated to be worth around US$540 million as of 2021, and is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2026. It is unsurprising that the already oversaturated DIY website builder market continues to gain new entrants due to its profitability alone.

This does incur a problem of choice for businesses, who are unsure which website builder to go with. In an age of TikTok and Instagram, where a business is concerned with a multi-faceted online presence, a modest website may seem almost archaic. Moreover, it can be a tough choice to decide which platforms a business should be active on, let alone which website builder to use should a business decide they need one. This article hopes to elucidate this problem.

The Need For A Website

It is commonly understood by now that it is a must for businesses to have an online presence, but with the number of mediums this can refer to, some find it difficult to justify a website.

This would be a grave mistake – even if untrue, the lack of a website can lead potential customers to jump to assumptions. Worries of your illegitimacy as a business will be sowed by the absence of a website to verify you. Having a website is just table stakes, it’s as simple as that.

Even if the above wasn’t the case, it is important to have one roof for every aspect of your business to insure against instances in which your rented platform (i.e. social media) might not be operational. Without a website, there would be no digital home for your business to sell 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No place where, under one roof, someone can learn to know, like and trust you.

Trouble With Some Builders

If you’ve made the decision to build (or perhaps renovate) your website, the most immediate problem you are faced with is one of how to build it. While the DIY approach is certainly appealing to a certain type of person who enjoys getting hands-on with the technicality, the reality is that most layman business workers will be intimidated by the amount of control such builders provide.

The idea of pretty and seamless drag-and-drop functionality naturally appeals to everyone. But most will become frustrated and fed up almost immediately. For those who aren’t in the profession of designing websites for a living, the experience of doing so will most likely be stressful and feel like a task someone more qualified should be responsible for.

This is the simple explanation for why so many DIY website building services receive many subscriptions that are soon followed by the client leaving the service. Users are enlightened by the trial experience to the extent that it leads them to decide to hire a professional to handle the task of building their website.

Which Builder To Choose

That being said, this is not the experience with all website builders. Godaddy website builder, for example, is consistently able to rank highly in TRUiC’s Best Website Builder guide, and indeed achieved first place this year. It is an ideal choice for those looking to create a simple yet beautiful business website with ease.

The pros of this tool are simple to grasp: a functioning website can be created in under five minutes, it doesn’t delve much further than the basics to prevent users from getting lost in endless customization, and it gives users access to formidable marketing tools, SEO features, and social media functionality.

Whilst not the best tool for every type of business or website out there, for how inexpensive this tool is, the raw utility it provides most business owners with far exceeds that of most of its competitors.

Closing Remarks

Whilst difficult not to, it is important not to become overwhelmed with the amount of choice available to you as a business owner when it comes to building a website. Whether the choice is which method to go with for website building, or even which DIY builder to select, consider your options carefully and choose what is best suited to you.

Do note that while DIY website builders can seem attractive (and some really are, like GoDaddy), it is completely normal to become frustrated with them and decide they might not be for you. Other options are out there.