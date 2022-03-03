The Ultimate Roadmap to Fuel Your Business Growth with These Simple TikTok Marketing Techniques

By Tim Waldenback

TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms and the hottest trend among Gen Z and young millennials. If you have a brand with a younger audience, TikTok is a must for your marketing strategy, but it also has plenty of value for brands with diverse audiences.

One of the biggest benefits of TikTok is that it’s fun and experimental in nature. Brands don’t have to have professionally produced, ad-agency-level videos to gain traction, so it’s ideal for brands just starting out. Still, plenty of established brands have seen tremendous growth and profitability from marketing on TikTok, including brands like Red Bull, Ocean Spray, and the NBA.

Still wondering if it’s right for you? Check out this ultimate roadmap to fuel your business growth with TikTok marketing techniques.

What’s the Appeal of TikTok?

TikTok is a new social media platform that relies on short-form video content. It’s similar to YouTube, except that video clips are 15 to 60 seconds to hold viewers’ attention. TikTok users can also enhance video with features like filters, music, and text overlay.

Videos for TikTok can be created in the app itself or elsewhere and uploaded. Once created, TikTok allows users to download the videos, so they can be embedded into landing pages, homepages, emails, or just about anything else.

Another huge benefit of TikTok is that it’s popular with a younger audience – one that’s not keen on traditional marketing techniques. It offers an opportunity to reach audiences in a different, more organic way. And since many businesses aren’t on board with TikTok yet, early adopters can build a presence to be ahead of the game.

So far, TikTok user behavior has determined trends for content and video marketing across other social media platforms. Getting into the app now gives you a chance to be ahead of the curve when it comes to the most effective social media marketing strategies.

TikTok for Marketing

Like other social media platforms, TikTok marketing begins with a business account. Here’s how:

Open a Business Account

If you don’t have a personal TikTok account, download the app and create your account. The process is straightforward.

If you do, go to your profile page and open the Settings and Privacy tab. From there, you can click Manage Account and Account Control to find the setting to Switch to a Business Account. You’re then prompted to add details like your website, email address, and category of your business.

Link Your TikTok to Your Other Social Media Accounts

TikTok is a powerful marketing tool, but it should be incorporated into your overall social media marketing strategy. Link your TikTok account to your other social media accounts on other platforms, then announce your TikTok account. Ask your followers to find you on TikTok and see what you have to offer.

Check Out Content

TikTok is really a “learn by doing” platform. The best way you can get a feel for the type of content that’s successful on TikTok is by watching videos yourself. Pay attention to hashtags, trends, styles, and challenges to see what resonates with your audience. It’s also smart to follow other brands in your industry to see what they’re doing and use it to inform your strategy.

Provide the Data

The feed on TikTok is highly personalized and developed, but the only way it can provide you with targeted content is if you give it the data. When you watch videos you like, engage with them by commenting, reacting, or liking them. Over time, TikTok’s algorithm will understand what you like and show you more personalized content.

Start Creating!

Watching other video content gives you a feel for the app’s function, style, and trends, but you need to jump in the deep end eventually. When you’re ready, create your own TikTok video and post it to the app. You may be intimidated, but remember that users expect raw, authentic content – you don’t need a professional videography.

If you’re more comfortable, record a video with your computer or phone, edit it, and upload it. You’ll be more relaxed to start, and eventually, you’ll be comfortable making your own TikTok video right in the app.

TikTok Marketing Tips

Consistency is Key: Any content strategy relies on consistency. If users don’t know when you will post, they’re less likely to follow you and eagerly anticipate new content. Whether you post five videos a week or once a week, make sure to stick to a schedule that users can rely on.

Focus on a Niche: Your brand has a niche, and that can be wildly effective on TikTok. Niche content performs well, so embrace your niche and follow similar brands to get inspiration for content and unique hashtags. For example, we help student drivers prep for the written drivers test . TikTok is a great tool to post app demos or customer testimonials to boost awareness.

Show Authenticity: Remember how younger audiences are resistant to traditional marketing? TikTok is all about authenticity. Avoid salesy or promotional content and create valuable, approachable videos that tell the user how your brand or product benefits them. They are looking for the human behind the brand, so make sure you show them.

Cross-Promote Content: Cross-promoting your social media accounts allows you to connect with different segments of your audience and improves your discoverability. Include your Instagram handle on your TikTok videos and alert users to your new TikTok account on your other social media apps. When you create a TikTok video, such as we have done for our Massachusetts practice test , we can share it to our other social platforms as well.

Build Your Community: TikTok allows you to connect directly with users and show them who you are as a brand. Nurture the sense of community by interacting and engaging with your users. Respond to comments, like or comment on videos, and follow accounts to build connections.

Boost Your TikTok Marketing

TikTok is already popular, and it’s only expected to grow as time goes on. While over half the audience is young now, it’s likely to go the way of Facebook and include a diverse audience of users. Get in now and reap the benefits of better brand awareness, improved engagement, and incredible growth.

About the Author

Tim Waldenback is the co-founder of Zutobi, a gamified e-learning platform focused on online drivers education to help teens get their license. Tim founded Zutobi to make world-class driver’s education fun, affordable, and easily accessible for all.