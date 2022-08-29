The Ultimate Guide to Finding Content Ideas for Your Marketing Goals

We’re closing in on 2 billion active websites worldwide. That’s 2 billion sites full of content, products, services, and more. It seems like every possible type and combination of business content has already been created.

Coming up with content ideas when the web is so oversaturated is tough. You don’t have to start from scratch, however. We’re here with a few ideas that can get you started.

Read on to learn more.

Beginners: Use a Template

If you’ve never had to generate content marketing ideas before, you might feel like a fish out of water. You’re staring at a blank notebook page begging for ideas to come to you, but nothing is happening.

We’ve all been there. Even if you’re a competent writer, there are always going to be days when you’re plagued with writer’s block. It gets easier over time, but it’s never easy per se.

Using a content strategy template that can help you brainstorm and get the ball rolling is a great idea. It should be just enough to help you start generating new content.

Check Out Competitors

This is controversial, but it shouldn’t be. Every business owner and marketer has looked to their competitors for inspiration. When you’re generating content ideas, don’t be afraid to take a peek at what your neighbor is doing.

This isn’t to say that you should copy your competitors. Instead, try to get ideas for what your content should include by noting what your competitor missed.

You can include similar titles and content, but copying word-for-word (or even almost word-for-word) is in poor taste. Remember: you wouldn’t like it if one of your competitors did that to you.

Ask Your Audience

Do you have a strong social media following? Use those followers to your advantage and ask them what they would like to see as far as your future content goes.

You can do this on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Followers can comment their answers and you’ll suddenly have a long list of potential topics to cover!

This is a great way to figure out what people who aren’t already in your business niche want to know. Sometimes professionals forget what the average person would be interested in because it’s already “common knowledge” to them.

Bonus: asking your audience will also improve engagement on social media and ensure that more people check out your content when you upload it! It’s a win/win.

Use Google Search Suggestions

Did you know that the Google search feature can actually help you generate new content ideas? That’s right, use it to your advantage.

Not sure how to do it?

When you’re running low on marketing ideas, bring up the basic Google search engine. Start typing in your general topic and see what comes up in the drop-down menu.

These are things that people are already looking for when they’re researching your topic or niche. If you can create content that’s more engaging or informative than what’s already there, the content will perform well.

This ensures that you’re writing about something that people already care about and that you’ll have a better chance of showing up in their search results.

Consider DIY or How-To Content

This won’t work for every industry, but see if you can find any DIY or how-to content that would align with your brand.

For example, let’s say that your business is a grocery subscription or delivery service. Your goal is to find new customers who want high-quality groceries, but you’ve run out of products to review and you’re not sure where else to go.

Recipes are a great example of DIY or how-to content. People who are looking up how to make certain foods or use certain ingredients will find your website and they may use your service.

What if you run a craft supplies store? Why not make lists of fun DIY projects that customers could make with products they can find at your store?

People love learning new things. Provide value and generate more website traffic with the power of DIY.

Do Product or Service Reviews

Again, this won’t work for every business owner, but it’s a helpful way to generate a lot of content if it applies to you.

Product and service reviews are popular online. Everyone wants to know what a product or service will be like before they buy it. You can provide value while driving more traffic to your website.

Reviewing your own products is an option, but many viewers will find this suspicious. Try to pick products and services that are within your niche but aren’t competitors.

For example, maybe you run a dog training business. You could do product reviews of dog food and dog accessories. Those companies aren’t your competitors and you may even be able to make money as an affiliate if you partner with the brands.

Talk About Current Events

This is tricky, but it’s a great idea if you do it right. Use current events to your advantage when you’re creating content.

“Current events” shouldn’t be controversial or political unless that happens to align with your brand. Instead, think about holidays, nationwide events, and seasonal changes.

For example, when the winter holiday season is coming up, you can write gift guides. This will generate a ton of traffic from people who are doing their holiday shopping.

Revisit Old Content

You shouldn’t ever copy and paste your old content, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t use it to your advantage when you’re looking for new ideas.

Go into your old content and look for things that need updating. Is there any outdated information? Are there old articles or videos that have left out some helpful information?

Create new content that improves upon your old work.

Generating Content Ideas Doesn’t Have to Be Hard

It can be tricky to come up with new content ideas but don’t miss out on these helpful sources of inspiration. Remember, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Use what you already have available and let it guide you!

