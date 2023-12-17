The Ultimate Christmas Work-Do Style Guide

The holiday season is here which means it’s time to let the hair down and get ready for a Christmas works party. However, along with the initial excitement comes confusion about what to wear. Should you wear black tie? Is the event more suited to casual attire? It’s important to get these elements right so that you’re dressed appropriately for the big celebration.

Luckily, there are so many exciting men’s formal suits and styling options available this season that there’s something for every kind of party theme and scenario. Whether your company has booked out a plush city hotel or you’re just having a few drinks at the local, you’ll be raring to go.

If your Christmas do invite has arrived in your inbox and you’re struggling for things to wear, this guide will help you make the correct choices so that you strike the perfect balance between festive spirit and professional elegance. So, put the prosecco on ice and raise a glass to a successful and stylish Christmas works do while you explore these festive fashion favourites.

1. Black Tie Elegance

If you’re invited to a formal Christmas works do such as a gala dinner or grand ball, you’ll want to make a big impression on the night. Black tie is the second-most formal dress code after white tie, and the best way to make a statement is by wearing a tuxedo or dinner suit and bow tie which represent the epitome of style and sophistication. Choosing to wear black tie to a works do is a sign of respect for the occasion and the employers. It also offers excellent photogenic appeal when the time comes for company pictures with colleagues and friends. In order to pull off the perfect black-tie look, wear a crisp, white dress shirt with concealed buttons and a Windsor collar or wing collar underneath a jacket. Dark dress shoes or patent leather shoes are the most appropriate footwear, while accessories should include bow tie, pocket square, cufflinks, belt, and smart watch.

2. Smart Casual Charm

If your Christmas works do has a smart casual dress code, you won’t be short of options when deciding what to wear. Smart casual falls between formal and casual and aims to strike a balance between a polished appearance and a degree of comfort. The interpretation of smart casual can vary, so always consider any specific details in the invitation. The general rule is that it allows for a blend of casual and more refined pieces, offering full flexibility. For instance, if your Christmas works do is a casual cocktail party or dinner at a nice restaurant, a stylish blazer with a pair of smart jeans works particularly well, especially when matched with a patterned shirt. A classic pair of Chelsea boots along with a leather belt and other accessories will help complete a smart casual look.

3. Full Casual Styling

Not all Christmas work dos are dressing-up affairs. A company may opt for a low-key celebration with a casual dress code such as a winter barbecue or river boat trip. In this instance, take a relaxed and informal approach to attire with an emphasis on comfort and personal expression. Denim is most definitely allowed on this occasion, so jeans are perfectly acceptable and go with just about anything from winter knitwear to a statement shirt. What if your Christmas company gathering involves a spot of ice skating or is taking place outdoors? For that, you’ll need a padded coat that will keep you warm and comfortable in the chilly conditions. While a casual dress code implies a more relaxed style, you should always weigh up the expectations of the work environment so that you don’t turn up in ripped jeans or something that will catch the eye of the CEO for all the wrong reasons.

4. Add a Touch of Christmas Flair

Christmas is a time for festive fun and celebration, so any items that add a festive touch to an outfit should be encouraged. A novelty Santa-themed tie or bowtie would be a great addition to any Christmas works do attire. Similarly, a loud patterned tie in vibrant colours would also work well. If your company party is an informal affair, a quirky Christmas sweater or Santa hat are guaranteed to capture the festive mood. Choose traditional holiday colours like red, green, gold, or silver for your outfit, while Christmas-themed reindeer socks and cufflinks would provide the finishing touches that are certain to draw admiring looks from your work colleagues.

Following these four simple tips will provide all the guidance you need for dressing for a Christmas works do of any occasion. Whether your company celebrations are a formal, black-tie affair or a casual get-together, you’ll have all the information you need so that you find the perfect balance between festivity and professionalism so that you’re dressed appropriately for the occasion.

