The Top Rated European Football Clubs According to Social Media Figures

Football is a global business with plenty of interest in European leagues. No matter where you are in the world, somebody has heard of Barcelona and follows their fortunes with great interest. This is thanks in no small part to social media which beam the goals, interviews and match reactions around the world. Websites Albets.TV and the like also help to make the social media profiles of the top European football clubs come alive.

So with this in mind, let’s take a deep dive into the top rated European football clubs by social media.

1 Real Madrid

It is no surprise that current European Champions League Final winners Real Madrid are at number one in social media popularity. The Spanish giants are one of the world’s greatest clubs and although they currently can’t rival Barcelona in terms of TikToc popularity, their following on other social media platforms is solid.

Instagram: 109 million.

Facebook: 111 million.

TikTok: 9.7 million.

FC Barcelona

Catalan’s most famous team ranks second in terms of social media but for a long time, the Spanish side dominated TikTok, thanks in part to Real Madrid’s poor start to last season. FC Barcelona, despite losing stars such as Lionel Messi continues to gain followers and dominate social media.

Instagram: 104 million.

Facebook: 103 million.

TikTok: 12.7 million.

Manchester United

The biggest English team on social media is Manchester United which acquired a massive worldwide following from years ago when they were a competitive team. The Red Devils have failed to win a trophy since 2017 and are now a mediocre side. That said they have managed to attract a good TikTok following.

Instagram: 54.5 million.

Facebook: 74 million.

TikTok: 12.2 million.

Paris Saint-Germain

The French side seems to be the darling of TikTok with an impressive 23 million followers. The club has arguably the most expensive player in the world at the moment in Kylian Mbappe, and losing to Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League final boosted the club’s profile.

Instagram: 34 million.

Facebook: 55.7 million.

TikTok: 23.7 million.

Juventus Torino

Juventus are Serie A legends. Their trophy list is amazing including 13 Champions League trophies, 36 Serie A titles and 9 Italian Super Cups. In Italy, they are truly the masters. Social media wise they might not rank as high as the Spanish clubs but few teams can match them in terms of success.

Instagram: 52.1 million.

Facebook: 44 million.

TikTok: 6.9 million.

Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC has seen considerable success over the last twenty years with English Premiership titles and Champions League Final wins. That said, their form has waned lately following a change of manager and the fact that the club has been taken and sold from its former Russian owner and backer Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich.

That said their social media following isn’t too shabby.

Instagram: 31.7 million.

Facebook: 49 million.

TikTok: 5.6 million.

As you can see Europe’s biggest clubs have no shortage of followers. Success seems to be the driver of social media fans although past glories seem to count too. As clubs are brands, the more followers they have the better and may even be a driver of the share price.

How does your team rank in terms of followers?