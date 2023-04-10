The Science Behind Princess Cut Diamonds

Introduction

A Princess Cut Diamond is also known as a square-cut diamond. It can be any size making it the perfect choice for an engagement ring. Princess Cut Diamonds | Rare Carat makes it easy to choose the ring, as all the options are available online with comparisons between mined Diamonds and lab-grown Diamonds outlined with the price displayed clearly. A Princess Cut Diamond is an old cut, and we will take a look at how it is made.

Princess Cut Diamond

When you purchase a diamond online at Rare Carat you will be given a copy of the 4Cs buying guide, this will help the purchaser to make an informed decision and to understand the grading and rating of Diamonds. The 4 Cs stand for.

Cut, the facets, and refractive quality, of the Diamond.

Color, natural color, or lack of color within the Diamond. Colorless Diamonds are of higher value.

Clarity and lack of imperfections are determined by microscopic examination.

Certification, quality characteristics, and Carat weight. Diamond size is measured in Carats.

Diamonds are almost pure carbon and formed deep within the earth due to compressed atoms of carbon. All they need to form is heat, pressure, and time.

Now science can replicate this process in the laboratory with lab-grown diamonds. Many of the lab-grown diamonds are even more perfect than mined diamonds, as they have the same composition and the growth is a controlled process.

Buy Diamonds and TW Diamonds

Rare Carat offers the client both natural diamonds and lab-grown diamonds. Both Google Business and Trust Pilot rate Rare Carat at 4.9/5 and you will get a free Gemologist check on all GIA-certified diamonds. While checking out the range, many people ask what are tw Diamonds? It refers to the total weight and makes up the combined Carat weight of stones in the jewelry item. If you have chosen a ring that has a lot of small diamonds and a large central diamond the tw refers to all the diamonds including the big one. If your ring has a mixture of stones like sapphires and diamonds tw will be listed twice as individual weights for

Diamonds

Sapphires

Different stone types are individually measured. if you are buying a pair of earrings tw is used to measure the weight of both earrings together.

Skilled Gemologists

Princess Cut Diamonds Rare Carat will craft your ring to perfection. The concept of a Princess Cut emerged a Century ago when it was cut by miners often by candlelight.

The old rings are treasured antiques and are now replicated by Gemologists using precision laser devices to shape the stone. The Princess Cut Diamond may be called a rectangular modified brilliant on the GIA report, depending on the placement of the facets. It is carefully crafted to refract the light and optimally disperse the light.

The square or rectangular shape has pointed corners. if you are lucky enough to have a larger stone, it will look brilliant when cut in a Princess Cut, and the Rare Carat Spring Sale has some amazing offers visit .https://www.rarecarat.com/.

Rare Carat

Rare Carat started in 2016 and has gone from strength to strength. The business model works for the client who goes online to make their purchase and is guided every step of the way. Over the last couple of years, Lab-grown diamonds have become extremely popular, and prices are much lower than the mined diamonds, at Rare Carat you will get the best value for money and there is a Diamond for every budget.

Environmental Factors

Rare Carat grade lab-grown Diamonds, the Diamonds with a better color grade are more expensive, and it is impossible to tell mined from Lab-grown with the naked eye.

Young people under 30 are highly conscious of the environment and realize that the resources found on the earth may run out where extensive mining occurs. They show a strong interest in lab-grown Diamonds and see them as the way of the future.

Conclusion

Purchasing Princess Cut Diamonds, Rare Carat is a good decision whether mined or lab-grown is entirely an individual choice, based on your budget. With so much support it won’t be hard to make the right decision.