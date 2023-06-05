The Royal Bounty of Marquise Diamonds

Marquise diamonds are extremely sought-after due to their distinctive and regally elongated form. The diamond’s pointed ends provide every piece of jewelry item with a hint of refinement and elegance. Marquise diamonds have the luxurious appeal of sharp and pointing edges with bulging sides making them look like a natural element as well as a polished work of art. The following characteristics set marquise diamond cuts apart from other diamond shapes:

The Marquise-Cut Bliss

Marquise Diamond Cut Structure

The marquise diamond cut’s elongated form, which resembles the hull of a boat, is its most distinctive characteristic. Comparing these diamonds to other diamond shapes, they have the highest length-to-weight ratio. Marquise diamonds typically appear bigger than round diamonds of the same weight because of their elongated form making them more visible and iconic as a jewelry centerpiece stone.

Brilliant Cuts

The majority of marquise diamonds are cut in a luxurious fashion through their profile that has multiple facets with different cut edges in different orientations. These elements and factors of the marquise cut diamond catches more light from all directions making it sparkle radiantly and shine in the most gleaming way at any angle and view. As this characteristic of the marquise diamond cut make it look more royal and fascinating, it is best to fit for royal emblems and items, and expensive jewelry of vintage and embellished styles.

Hence, diamonds have varied cuts and shapes to choose from depending on one’s preference and personality. Other diamond shapes that have brilliant cuts include heart diamond cut, radiant, asscher, and emerald diamond cut. To learn more about these shapes, visit Rare Carat Diamonds where you can scan through the different diamond shapes to choose from in the jewelry market.

Versatility

The Marquise diamond cut may have regal appeal but it is still a versatile choice for any jewelry with adorned and overly complex designs. Marquise diamonds can go with other diamond-cut shapes in jewelry because of their well-blended contradicting characteristics making it fit for whether romantic, art-deco, antique, or medieval style jewelry or engagement ring.

Choosing diamond shapes with brilliant cuts such as marquise, radiant, asscher, heart diamond cut, or emerald diamond cut makes a piece of jewelry look more genuine and luxurious because only authentic and real jewelry pieces are having diamond shapes like these. Thus, it makes every piece of jewelry more uncommon and iconic.

Carat Weight

Because of its elongated form and two bulging sides, marquise diamonds have a higher carat weight making them cost expensive. That is why finding premium quality marquise diamonds from a trusted seller is a wiser choice. Marquise diamonds, emerald diamond cuts, and heart diamond cuts of high quality and properties are offered by Rare Carat guarantees only certified and standard diamond pieces are what you truly acquire.

But it does not mean these cuts should always be very expensive, it only means that purchasing this gives you a worthwhile jewelry piece that is personalized and iconic. Some prices of marquise cut diamonds are lowered which makes it a reasonable choice for some. Check out the options for marquise diamond cuts at Rare Carat.

Vintage and Royal Appeal

Marquise diamonds are not only vintage in appeal, but it has vintage origins dating back to the 18th century. Beyond its timeless and ever-classic characteristics, marquise cut diamonds have been worn in traditional ceremonies that represent and symbolize a remarkable significance. This shape has been an important aspect of the monarchy as gifts and presents to royal members, kings, and queens.

Having its shape taken from the French term “navette” meaning little boat, its royal influence comes from the line of King Louis XIV of France who credited the use of marquise diamond cuts for the first time in the history of royal jewelry. The monarch was a supporter of the arts and a voracious collector of priceless gems like diamonds. He requested the fabrication of a necklace and pair of marquise diamond earrings that included some of the finest diamonds available at the time. Since then, marquise-cut diamonds have been increasingly popular among members of the court and other royal families due to the appeal of their uniqueness, beauty, and wondrous shape that draws interest and curiosity.