The Rise of Biometrics and Development of Site Access Control

Biometrics have been around for over a century now but with increased security concerns, companies are looking for more trusted methods of securing their buildings and assets. This may come in the form of biometrics and wanting to discover more about technology, such as fingerprint recognition and various other forms of biometric authentication for site access control.

Biometric technology for site access control

There are many methods of biometric technology currently in use and, as well as offering increased security, it also means fewer resource requirements on site. However, to know which methods would be the best fit for you and your business or property, it’s important you understand the differences between the various options currently available.

Fingerprint recognition technology

Fingerprint identification has been used by law enforcement agencies for over 100 years now. The technology works by capturing the unique pattern and graphical ridges of an individual’s fingerprint. This provides a level of reliability for site access control, as you can be a lot more certain about who is on-site at any given time.

Hand geometry

Measuring the width, length, surface area and thickness of the hand, this technology has been used for over 40 years and its accuracy is unaffected by elements such as dirt, grime and, even, scars.

Eye pattern

Scanning the eye’s iris and retina means that the physiological characteristics of each individual’s eye can be compared to biometric profiles stored to confirm the identity prior to site access.

Facial Recognition

Using data profiles on a face’s 3D shape, vascular and heat patterns and skin texture analysis, users can be identified. By mapping out facial features, characteristics such as the size, shape or relative position of jaw, cheekbones and eyes can be monitored. This information is then converted into a template and compared with data profiles stored on file in order to find a match. For site access control purposes, only users whose features match the template will be granted access and security alerts can be triggered when unauthorised users attempt to access your facility.

What is the future of access control?

With the many advances taking place in technology, facial recognition has really taken off over the past few years as part of a dominant trend that sees facial recognition becoming the future of access control. This is already being seen in mobile smartphone technology, with hundreds of millions of devices being secured via this technology.

Buildings up and down the country are now secured using cloud-based site access control methods – from construction sites, industrial facilities to commercial properties and high-rise apartment buildings.

Why is this biometric technology on the rise and what are the benefits?

Facial recognition technology provides people with a secure form of authorisation that past methods, such as key cards, couldn’t do. This biometric technology means users only need to show their face to a scanner and their unique profiles will provide all the proof needed that they are eligible to enter. Gone are the days of having to remember a passcode or a key fob for entering a building – now you can gain entry quickly, easily and securely by using your own, unique biometric data.

On top of this, there are many other benefits to biometric technology, including:

Convenience

As well as users not having to remember and carry around physical tokens to enter buildings. On top of this, cloud-based systems allow for remote management for seamless updates – usually via an app on their mobile device.

Integration

There is no learning curve for using this sort of technology – integration is simple with an easy-to-use system and seamless mobile and cloud-based platforms. It is also user-friendly – with many already used to these types of interfaces already.

Real-time updates

Site access control via cloud-based systems means real-time updates are possible, making it easier to figure out which users have accessed which areas and when.

Hygienic

With Covid-19, people are more aware of the importance of touchless site access control. Being able to eliminate touched surfaces and also enable social distancing is a very efficient solution to maintain hygienic practices.

With biometric technology improving significantly over time, site access control has never been so effective and simple to use.