The Reasons Why Blockchain Is So Prevalent in the Oil Industry

Blockchain technology is changing the way these relationships are managed with its core capabilities of immutability and traceability, which make it easier for companies to know where their products are sourced from, how much each supply chain participant contributes in terms of materials and work hours, as well as where the transactions occur in real-time.

Oil and gas producers can now eliminate costly paperwork while streamlining processes across multiple suppliers by one means or another. However, blockchain is so popular that it’s becoming more and more challenging to keep up with how it is implemented.

Several oil companies, including BP, Shell, and Statoil, are already experimenting with blockchain applications. However, while there is no doubt that these technologies have great potential to increase efficiency, reduce costs and boost environmental performance for organizations by optimizing the flow of assets along complex supply chain networks, there has yet to be a standard solution or approach across the industry.

Blockchain can increase internal efficiency among oil companies:

Management systems in many oil and gas industries still need to be more sophisticated. Blockchain implementation may allow companies to cut out unnecessary go-betweens and reduce the cost of transactions by cutting down on paperwork.

Blockchain could also help companies better manage the flow of assets in the industry. For example, some industry players are considering issuing digital identity cards to their suppliers, which could be used as a means of payment since there is no need for banks to keep track of or transact money on behalf of suppliers.

An added benefit is that blockchain technology will make it easier for companies to track their products through trade platforms that can already identify each component used in a single well, production, or transportation process. Because these processes happen in real time, this adds to the potential for companies to gain a whole new level of transparency and better evaluate their partners.

Blockchain can improve business relationships outside of the oil industry:

Oil companies have a well-established global supply chain with many layers of suppliers, so using blockchain is an attractive option to help manage this complex network. For example, suppose a major oil company uses blockchain to set up digital platforms for certifying suppliers and matching orders. In that case, all other companies and organizations with similar sourcing chains will likely follow suit. It is because blockchain is helping to build up a new industry standard for data certification and trust among organizations that do business together regularly.

Blockchain tech can also help secure the oil and gas industry:

With increased connectivity, blockchain technology will make it easier to manage cyber-attack threats and reduce the risk of data theft or IP leaks. In addition to being less vulnerable to cyber-attacks, blockchain also has the potential to reduce corruption in the industry.

It can help companies trace every asset from its source and record information about every investor and transaction for each asset. As far as regulatory compliance is concerned, blockchain could streamline operations and make it easier to track possible violations that are difficult to identify with conventional data management systems. As a result, blockchain technology could be widely adopted across the oil and gas industry shortly.

Blockchain could improve financial tracking and traceability throughout the supply chain:

Oil and gas companies have significantly improved their financial transparency in recent years, thanks to pressure from government regulators. Now oil companies are turning more attention to creating more transparent supply chains to meet new demands by investors.

The reason why blockchain is so prevalent in the oil industry may be because it can help them to reach more depth in complex supply chain management strategies, as well as improve their business relationships with other companies. Blockchain technology could also make it easier to trace the funding source for terrorist groups, which could be a potential risk for the oil industry.

Oil-pegged cryptocurrencies have the potential to disrupt the market:

Oil is the world’s most traded commodity, and thanks to blockchain tech, it could soon become the world’s first digital asset. Some companies are already leaping by issuing digital tokens – a cryptocurrency that can be used as payment for oil products instead of traditional money. These oil-pegged digital currencies can fully use blockchain technology and provide a way to track the buying and selling of oil on the market.

Blockchain provides an immutable digital record of an asset’s production, processing, trading, and consumption. This new way of managing supply chains could result in a significant reduction in costs for businesses as well as improve overall security for consumers. For example, for oil companies, blockchain could make it easy for them to keep track of every single part of their production processes from the beginning until the end.