The Price of a Retrofit Assessor

Hiring a retrofit assessor to examine the property and provide a report for a retrofit coordinator is one of the greatest methods to increase the energy efficiency of an existing house.

You may next decide what you want to do to improve your energy efficiency, such as upgrading a boiler or adding solar panels (PV).

A fully qualified Retrofit Assessor will analyse the extent and danger of any action to be made with your home during the evaluation, which normally takes a couple of hours.

Your current energy use will be given, which is not an EPC reflection but a true representation of the energy usage of the property. This is a lot more accurate, and it will give you a better idea of what you should do next.

Improvements to installed components, such as windows and doors, will be examined as well as the condition of the property and the quality of the workmanship.

Occupancy and use are also taken into account so that any suggestions offered are most appropriate for the specific instance under consideration. Installing PV, for example, may not be a good idea if a property uses relatively little power.

What is Retrofitting?

Retrofitting improves a property’s energy efficiency by adding new technology or features, and it may help you save money on your energy costs in the long run.

There are several methods for retrofitting a home, ranging from single-room renovations to whole-house retrofits, but each one is intended to enhance your energy efficiency. Retrofitting varies from remodelling a property or making cosmetic upgrades to a home because of the emphasis on efficiency.

Several business organisations think that upgrading the UK’s housing stock is critical, particularly if the UK is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. As a result, several industry groups are advocating for the implementation of a National Retrofit Strategy to assist give a roadmap.

This post will outline the costs of engaging a retrofit assessor for your home improvement project.

If you want to enhance the energy efficiency of your house, you need first hire a retrofit assessor to come in and examine the situation. We’ll look at how much a retrofit assessor costs in the UK and what a retrofit evaluation entails in this guide. Retrofit assessors are specially qualified to guarantee that all retrofit projects follow government guidelines, which are outlined in the PAS 2035 document, which was produced by the government to address the shortage of retrofit projects now happening.

How much does it cost to hire a retrofit assessor?

For the first retrofit evaluation, a retrofit assessor typically charges between £120 and £240. A complete examination of your property and a report detailing the results are included in the retrofit assessor fee. What is the definition of a retrofit assessment? An approved PAS 2035 Retrofit Assessment is the initial stage in the process of doing retrofit installation work to determine what steps are necessary to increase your property’s energy efficiency.

A retrofit assessment should always be performed by a properly certified Retrofit Assessor who can analyse the scope, risk level, and action plan for your property. The assessment’s findings will be presented in the form of a thorough report divided into three sections:

An energy report detailing the property’s current energy use (this is not the same as an Energy Performance Certificate needed for tenanted properties).

A condition survey that examines any concerns that may have an impact on future energy efficiency improvements.

An occupancy evaluation that takes into account any observed patterns of energy usage for hot water, heating, and other things.

What is included in a retrofit assessor’s fee?

A retrofit assessor will often do three main activities as part of the retrofit assessment in order to gather enough information for their report.

Asking important questions

Your retrofit assessor will ask you a number of questions about your home to learn about how you use it and to uncover any energy concerns you’re aware of.

Examination at home

The assessor will do a physical examination of your house and go through each room one by one. Measuring walls, collecting readings, locating the heating and hot water systems, and maybe drafting a floor plan are all part of this process.

Inspect the insulation

Because insulation is one of the most important components in a home’s total energy efficiency, a retrofit assessor will almost always inspect the kind and degree of insulation present – including loft insulation, if applicable.

What happens when the retrofit evaluation is completed?

Following your house inspection, your Retrofit Assessor will forward all results to a retrofit coordinator, who will create an Improvement Plan for you. This will contain precise suggestions for your property based on heat loss estimates and other discovered energy improvements.

Following your house inspection, your Retrofit Assessor will forward all results to a retrofit coordinator, who will create an Improvement Plan for you. This will contain precise suggestions for your property based on heat loss estimates and other discovered energy improvements.

You may pick which of the proposed initiatives to take once you've seen the Improvement Plan. After that, your retrofit coordinator will begin gathering contractor quotations, compiling any designs, and preparing the work schedule.