The PowHER of Innovation: Women in Tech Global Summit 2024 Comes to Paris in May

Change-makers from government, business, and civil society from all over the world will come together to pave the way for solutions that enhance women’s roles in innovation

The third edition of the Women in Tech Global Summit under the High Patronage of President Emmanuel Macron will bring together a diverse group of leaders from government, business, and civil society to critically examine the current status of women in the technological landscape and set priorities for the forthcoming year.

The event will gather over 400 delegates and more than 70 speakers representing over 50 countries – the Makers, Shakers, and Innovators of a new era, driven by the desire to change the status quo. They include Chiara Corazza, Private Sector Representative for France within the G20 EMPOWER Alliance, Clara Chappaz, Director at La French Tech, Elisabeth Moreno, Founder and President LEIA, Former French Minister of Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal opportunities, H.E. Atifete Jahjaga, Former President of Kosovo, Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and many others.

This year, the event will focus on the topics of AI, Web3, Immersive tech, Cybersecurity, Governance, Sustainability, Financial and Digital inclusion.

“We are committed to advancing the cause of gender equality in the technology industry. While the summit celebrates and empowers women in tech, we firmly believe that achieving true equality requires the active participation and support of people from all backgrounds, cultures, and genders. Our program is designed to be inclusive, diverse, and representative of the global tech community. We take pride in the fact that our summit programme is gender-balanced, with 50% of our speakers being men who share our vision of a more equitable tech industry”, said Ayumi Moore Aoki, Founder and CEO Women in Tech Global.

The event will take place in Paris on May 6-7, 2024. To learn more about the summit program and opportunities to participate, visit Women in Tech Summit.

About Women in Tech Global:

Women in Tech® Global is an international organization on a mission to close the gender gap and to help women embrace technology. Headquartered in Paris, it is a global movement with chapters spanning 54 countries across six continents, boasting a membership of over 200,000 individuals. Founded in 2018 by Ayumi Moore Aoki, the organization’s mission is to impact 5 million women and girls in STEM fields by 2030, addressing 5 SDGs. Women in Tech® Global operates on four pillars: education, business, digital inclusion, and advocacy. These pillars underpin the organization’s comprehensive approach to equipping women with the skills necessary for STEAM careers, supporting women entrepreneurs and leaders, ensuring digital access for all, and driving systemic change to challenge gender biases in the tech industry.

