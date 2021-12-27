The Pandemic and The Strength of IT Outsourcing Companies in Vietnam

The IT outsourcing market in Vietnam is currently booming with business. The software outsourcing companies in Vietnam are growing and expanding to meet the demands of the global economy. The country’s IT outsourcing industry has been rapidly developing, and they have become a major player in the international IT contracting scene. With many software outsourcing companies in Vietnam emerging as strong contenders for their services, this trend will continue indefinitely into the future.

In a time when many countries worldwide are grappling with how to best protect their citizens from this new strain of influenza (CoronaVirus), one country has been proving itself as both resilient and tech-savvy. Vietnam’s ability to withstand multiple health crises while also maintaining an economy that remains productive is not just impressive – it may serve as an example for other nations looking into implementing similar practices within their own borders.

In recent weeks alone, we have seen three separate incidents abroad challenge decades-old notions about who can survive what might be amounting altogether to less than 400 cases so far.

The past two years have been rough in many parts of the world. Yet, one country that has managed to stay stable and strong through it all is Vietnam, which sits in Southeast Asia with an economy growing at a fast clip. What makes this such a compelling case study? The answer lies not only within its commitment to planning ahead but also how they’ve adapted quickly when faced by unforeseen events or challenges, while some other regions suffer greatly due to their inability to do so software outsourcing companies in Vietnam have also adopted this culture to ensure that country maintains its position as one of the emerging software outsourcing destinations.

Why Consider IT Outsourcing Companies in Vietnam?

Cost-Effective

The cost of hiring a programmer in the United States is around $140 per hour. In Vietnam, it’s only about half as much at only $20-$40 an hour for developers with five years experience or more and up to 90% less than what you’d pay back home. In addition, there’s plenty going on here; twenty-one out of thirty software outsourcing companies in Vietnam made Businessweek’s Top 100 List last year (2017) – that puts us right behind China and India when ranked by quality too – so investing in development could end up giving your company some severe ROI.

The average price tag across the Asian Pacific has steadily decreased over time, largely due to lower labor rates overseas.

It’s no surprise that developer costs in Asia vary. In Vietnam, you can hire one person for as little as 7200 USD per year (10%) and up to 250K Vietnamese Dong or about $65 dollars a day. These savings don’t come without benefits, though: 50% less than neighboring countries like Indonesia, which makes sense since they’re on another continent; 5-15%. Some businesses have seen the Philippines as more affordable – but only if your team speaks the language.

Reliable Offshore IT Industry

After decades of relying on traditional methods, the Vietnamese market is starting to emerge as an outsourcing site. Offshore outsourcing developments services available in software outsourcing companies in Vietnam include:

Mobile applications

Web application services

Custom app development

Artificial Intelligence

Fintech solutions

Digital Transformation

Automation

Technological Expertise

The success of any project will depend on the company’s ability to find the right software outsourcing companies in Vietnam. Usually, Vietnamese engineers are skilled in backend coding, frontend design work, and more. They can handle many different requirements for projects with varying requirements without difficulty or confusion because their technological skill sets range so widely across all domains necessary when working at this level. This shows that Vietnam has what it takes not just technologically but also creatively too.

Database: Redis, Oracle, SQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB,

Backend developers: Ruby on Rails/Ruby , C, Goland, Java , Scale, .Net , PHP, NodeJS, Python, and Pers

Mobile: Xamarin, Flutter, Android, iOS

Front end: Magento, Angular and ReactJS, Javascript, HTML, WordPress, and CSS

Full-stack developer

The software companies provide end-to-end projects with the latest technologies. Hence, each company’s skilled resources will be unique, and they offer an excellent service that is worth every penny spent.

Potential Offshore Software Development Hub

Vietnam is a country with an abundance of skilled IT engineers and programmers. In 2020, it was predicted that there would be around 500 thousand people who can code in Vietnam. This could make for some great software outsourcing opportunities as more businesses seek out cheaper software development options outside their home countries or regions.”

The English language barrier is not an issue for many young Vietnamese people. They have overcome this problem and are now working with technology giants that span across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing or research & development activities in their home country.

The economic development of Vietnam over the last three decades has been impressive. The country continues to attract foreign investment despite financial crises throughout Asia and beyond because it provides stability not seen in many other parts of this continent or elsewhere around the world. With new reforms introduced by their government recently aimed at enhancing business environments even more so that businesses may take advantage of globalization – there’s no telling what heights these advancements could bring them.

Pandemic Resilience

“Vietnam is showing the world how to get through hard times.”

According to Forbes author, “Even the Pandemic Cannot Rattle Vietnam’s Outsourcing Strengths.” Despite facing simultaneous health and economic crises that have devastated most countries in Southeast Asia as well as nearby offshore epicenters like Hong Kong & China, software outsourcing companies in Vietnam remain constant force productivity-wise largely because they’re not afraid nor succumbing easily when other businesses are shutting down.

The people of Vietnam are committed to their own country and willing to help when in need. They have shown that they can not only survive during a pandemic but also thrive with it. The virus has caused a lockdown in which the government is attempting to protect its citizens from infection. In this society, people are well-enough adapted without sacrificing any essential needs or desires for food supply.This makes them an excellent choice among international businesses looking into software outsourcing work outsource operationally if you’re thinking about obtaining suppliers/subcontractors locally instead.

Final Thoughts

