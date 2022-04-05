The game of Roulette is famous for being unpredictable. As the ultimate game of chance, it’s no wonder that players have taken to finding strategies and systems to help them boost their winning chances over the years. The most popular Roulette betting strategy is the Martingale system. So, join us as we take a look at where it came from, how it works, and whether you could use it to boost your bankroll. Read on to find out more.

The Martingale System

You’ll be pleased to know that whether you choose to play online casino Roulette, or at a land-based establishment, the Martingale strategy can always be applied. It’s believed that this system has been around for almost 300 years, after being invented in France in the 18th century. The strategy really began to spread when a casino owner at the time, known as John H. Martindale encouraged players to double their bets after a loss.

The system rose further into popularity when the Man who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo, Charles De Ville Wells, won $13 million whilst playing Roulette back in 1891. It was rumoured he did this with the help of the Martingale system, so naturally many players flocked to their local casino to try it out.

How it works

To use the Martingale system, you’ll need to place your wager on even-money outside bets. These include low/high, black/red and even/odd bets. These are the betting options that provide you with almost a 50% chance of winning, but offer the lowest payout of 1:1. For a beginner, we recommend placing your bet on these options anyway. So, if you’re hoping that the Martingale system will bring you some wins, you’ll want to place a small amount for your initial bet preferably the table minimum. Keep betting the same until you lose, and then when you do, double the size of your wager. Keep doing this each time you lose, until you eventually win. Winning will then return any losses you’ve incurred back to you, and if you want to continue playing, you should restart your bets with the original amount.

Does it work?

If you ask any established Roulette player, they’ll probably tell you not to use the Martingale system. That’s right, it might be the most popular betting strategy, but it’s certainly not the most frequently-used. The system is very risky and could mean that you run out of money very quickly. If you incur a lot of losses, you could easily hit the table maximum and be unable to double up again, so will lose any money you’ve bet.

Whilst the Martingale system can increase your chances of winning in the short term, eventually, the losses will outweigh the winnings. In fact, when playing Roulette using the Martingale system for an hour, you’ll have an 80% chance of winning, but these gains will be small, and if you don’t win, the losses you incur could be huge. So, with this in mind, the Martingale strategy might not be your best bet, but Roulette is a game of chance, and anything can happen once the wheel is set in motion.