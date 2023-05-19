The Most Popular German Cars: Top 10

Germany is considered the birthplace of automobile manufacturing, as it was here that the world’s first automobile was produced. It is also the homeland of many famous and popular car brands. Legendary models such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, BMW, Audi, and others were born here. Despite the passage of time, the status of German automobiles in the global market remains unchanged. They consistently rank at the top of the charts for the best vehicles, according to expert evaluations and the feedback of the most discerning motorists.

Advantages of German cars

Features of German cars, which became the basis of their popularity:

High quality: The use of high-quality materials and strict quality control during manufacturing ensures the precision and quality of every component and assembly of the car.

Reliability and durability: The meticulous attention to quality serves as a guarantee of impeccable results. German-made cars are renowned for their flawless quality and long-lasting performance.

Economy: Economy refers not only to the price but also to the optimal combination of the car’s characteristics, its cost, and maintenance expenses. Thanks to their high quality and reliability, German cars operate reliably, have a long service life, and rarely experience breakdowns.

Safety: Germany places great emphasis on safety, and the development of cars incorporates the latest and most effective active and passive safety systems. German cars are unrivaled leaders in terms of safety.

Practicality and comfort: German-made cars possess all the characteristics and features that ensure comfort for both the driver and passengers, as well as convenient vehicle operation.

Top 10 most popular German cars

In this ranking, based on demand and feedback from car owners:

Volkswagen Golf – seventh generation (2012-2019). 2. Mercedes-Benz E-Class – fourth generation (2009-2016). BMW 3 Series – fifth generation (2005-2011). Audi A4 – second generation (2000-2006). Porsche 911 – seventh generation (2011-2019). BMW 5 Series – seventh generation (2016-2023). Mercedes-Benz C-Class – fourth generation (2007-2014). Volkswagen Beetle – first generation (1998-2003). Mercedes-Benz S-Class – sixth generation (2013-2020). Audi A6 – fourth generation (2010-2018).

Volkswagen Golf – VII generation (2012-2019)

Characteristics:

Body: Hatchback (3-door and 5-door), Estate, Alltrack Estate.

Class: C-Class.

Engines: Petrol, Diesel, Electric, LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), Hybrid, Power range: 85-184 horsepower.

Drive: Front-wheel drive, All-wheel drive.

Transmission: Manual, Automatic, Automated manual (robotic).

Mercedes-Benz E-Class – IV generation (2009-2016)

The premiere of the fourth generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class (business-class) took place in 2009. The car is available in four body variants (coupe, estate, sedan, and convertible) and is equipped with the most advanced safety systems and state-of-the-art electronics. Later, in 2013, after a facelift, a hybrid model of the sedan was introduced in addition to the petrol versions. With the exception of the sedan, all other variants of the car feature an automatic transmission. In this generation, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with an air suspension, onboard computer, and other features.

BMW 3 Series – V generation (2005-2011)

Characteristics:

Body types: Estate, Coupe, Sedan, and Convertible.

Comfortable seating position for the driver.

Wide range of trim options (engines ranging from 126 to 306 horsepower, automatic and manual transmissions, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive).

Enhanced road safety control.

Six airbags, highest level of safety according to EuroNCAP.

Audi A4 – II generation (2000-2006)

In the second generation of the Audi A4 cars are available in three body styles – sedan, wagon, open-body. Characteristics:

Drive: Front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Transmission: Manual, Automatic, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) (Note: For Audi A4 Convertible, only manual transmission and CVT are available).

Engines: Petrol, Diesel, ranging from 1.6 to 3 liters, with power outputs ranging from 102 horsepower to 220 horsepower.

For the European market the number of modifications of the car is even greater, so it makes sense in search of Audi A4 look at the auction of cars from Germany.

Porsche 911 – VII generation (2011-2019)

Characteristics:

Body: Coupe, Convertible, Targa.

Equipment: Numerous variations with powerful and efficient high-performance engines ranging from 345 to 620 horsepower.

Drive: All-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive.

Transmission: Manual and automated manual (robotic).

BMW 5 Series – VII generation (2016-2023)

In the 7th generation is available only in one body variant – the sedan.

Characteristics:

Larger dimensions but reduced weight.

Four base version modifications: 4-cylinder 2.0L engines with 190 and 252 horsepower, 3.0L engine with 265 horsepower, and 6-cylinder 3.0L engine with 340 horsepower.

Fuel options: Petrol and diesel.

Transmission: Automatic and manual.

Drive: Rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

Later on, BMW released a hybrid version with a combined power output of 252 horsepower and an electric range of 45 kilometers.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class – IV generation (2007-2014)

The fourth generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class includes coupe, estate, and hybrid sedan and convertible variants. This stylish and elegant car is not only captivating in terms of design but also offers impressive technical specifications and advanced electronic features.

Characteristics::

All modifications come equipped with automatic transmission (AT).

Drive: All-wheel drive (AWD) and rear-wheel drive (RWD).

Fuel options: Petrol, and for the estate variant, a diesel engine option is also available.

Expanded active and passive safety system.

Extensive list of technological innovations.

After the restyling, all types of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, except the station wagon, are available in a hybrid version.

Volkswagen Beetle – I generation (1998-2003)

The compact Volkswagen Beetle is a timeless car. What is interesting about the car in the 1st generation:

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class was produced as a 3-door hatchback and a convertible.

It has five trim levels, including four petrol versions and one diesel.

Transmission options include manual and automatic.

It offers a wide range of safety features, including ISOFIX child seat attachments, ABS, ESP, and more.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class – VI generation (2013-2020)

In the sixth generation, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class was available in three body types: convertible, sedan, and coupe. The sedan was offered with both conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) options and a hybrid version. The car has a luxurious appearance and an equally luxurious interior, surpassing the characteristics typically associated with the S-Class.

The main features and advantages of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class include a powerful powertrain, excellent safety system options, and comfortable conditions for driving, relaxation, and even work within the cabin. The S-Class is equipped with engines ranging from 3 liters with power outputs ranging from 249 to 630 horsepower. There are both all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive models available, with options for both automated manual and automatic transmissions.

Audi A6 – IV generation (2010-2018)

Audi A6 sedans and station wagons are some of the most comfortable cars to drive. Features: