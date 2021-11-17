The Most Innovative Online Casino Apps

There are many types of players out there. Some of us love to head over to a land based casino to enjoy our playtime, others enjoy the perils of online and delve their way through finding the new online casinos for wagering online. Other punters enjoy sports betting, and crave that mid and end of the week sporting wager on your favourite team. This is why we love a good old bet, and the top casino sites appreciate that nowadays everything is mobile, so even your bets should be done on mobile. Looking for a new mobile app to place your wagers on? Here are some hints and tips on what to look out for:

UX (User Experience)

User experience is big when it comes to online gambling. Afterall, the gambler strives to get a great and immersive gaming experience. When it comes to online casino apps, players want their gambling to be quick with no loading times, and having a gambling site that just gets your doconnected will not work. Prior to settling for a casino app, make sure that casino UX is pristine, alternatively you will not enjoy your casino playtime.

Games Availability on Mobile

Whilst an online casino might have over two thousand online games to binge on, not all games might be available to play via the casino application. It is always best to check with the site and make sure that how many games are available to play on mobile, as that game you love playing might not be available.

Bonuses and Rewards

A casino without bonuses is like a day without chocolate …boring! When signing up to play on your mobile device, check out if you can snag bonuses when playing via mobile. You will also find that the best online casinos out there might also offer you special bonuses when playing via your mobile device. If no info is available from the T&Cs, we suggest checking with the CS team for mobile offers.

Fast and safe Transactions

Does the new online casino have a good amount of payment methods for you to choose from? Are you a player that enjoys placing wagers online whilst using cryptocurrencies? You might also want to check if your online payments can be done via your mobile, and if they are completed with ease and security. Does the casino have SSL encryption, as this will put your mind at rest that all your mobile payments are safe at all times.

What are the most innovative casino apps out there?

Launching a casino mobile application is quite a big task for casino sites, as they compete to deliver a wow gaming experience to their playerbase. Now that we talked about some of the traits to look for in a mobile site, let’s delve into the world of casino mobile apps, and suggest some you might wanna try out!

William Hill

William Hill offers one of the simplest and most reliable mobile applications out there. You can download the app via your mobile app store, and after logging into your player account, you are welcomed with a fast, easy on the eyes application. The app lets you watch live matches, and will also offer you special promos and offers when depositing and playing via mobile.

Mr Green

Mr Green sports and casino offer an award winning mobile experience that is enjoyed by many punters. Voted casino app of the year in 2016, the app offers exclusive in-app offers, betting over 70+ sports, impeccable design and simple navigation. When it comes to mobile gaming, Mr. Green means business, and playing here is one of the best mobile gaming experiences you can get!

When it comes to casino apps, we have seen them all, but only the biggest casino sites offer a favourable gaming experience. Before you download a casino application to enjoy your gaming and sports betting on the go, we always suggest that you hear out what other players are saying. Did they enjoy the site? Did they experience any delays? Was depositing and withdrawing via mobile a seamless experience? Did other players snag any special mobile app related bonuses and offers? Once you hear the feedback and settle on a mobile casino app, download and enjoy gambling on the go. A new other world is available dear punter, and you are invited!