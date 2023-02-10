You may be wondering what the most expensive painting ever sold is. It’s no surprise that some paintings can be incredibly expensive, but what’s the most anyone has ever paid for a painting?

Keep reading to find out more about the most expensive painting ever sold, as well as some of the other most expensive paintings in history.

The Most Expensive Painting Ever Sold

This astronomical sum of approximately $450.3 million paid for “Salvator Mundi” puts the painting in a class all its own. Although the identity of the lucky bidder remains shrouded in mystery.

But, one thing is certain: Leonardo da Vinci’s peerless Renaissance style has been given unprecedented recognition and financial appreciation.

Now this masterpiece, which captures a serene and holy moment, graces the walls of an as-yet-unknown gallery or institution around the world as an iconic reminder of the timelessness of art.

It also still holds great value to those who have the chance to gaze upon it to this day.

Lost and Found

Before its sale, Salvator Mundi had an interesting history that included being lost and rediscovered several times over the centuries. It eventually resurfaced in 2005.

This is when it was bought for only $10,000 at an estate sale by an American art collector. After being authenticated as a work of Da Vinci, it went on a worldwide tour of exhibitions before finally being put up for auction in 2017.

It Was a Significant Milestone

The sale of “Salvator Mundi” was a significant milestone in the art world as it broke all previous records and made history as the world’s most expensive painting ever sold at auction.

It is also believed to be the last remaining Leonardo Da Vinci painting still in private hands after being purchased by an anonymous bidder.

It Is an Iconic Masterpiece

Today, Salvator Mundi remains an iconic masterpiece that captivates viewers with its timeless beauty and importance. As one of Da Vinci’s earliest works, it stands out as a testament to his immense artistic talent and creativity.

This is still very much appreciated 500 years later. The painting is now part of a larger collection owned by the same unknown buyer.

Although “Salvator Mundi” is the most expensive painting ever sold, there are many other rare and valuable artworks out there.

In fact, in 2019 a smaller painting by da Vinci called “Savior of the World” sold for $60 million at an auction in Hong Kong, setting a new record for the second-highest price ever paid for an artwork.

So whether you’re interested in collecting rare art or admire it from afar, it’s impossible to deny the immense value of these priceless works.

These works such as Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi, and anything containing the Basquiat crown, continues to captivate us with their beauty and history.

So Now You Know the Most Expensive Painting in the World

Auctions are a great way to snag a high-priced painting, but they’re not the only game in town. If you have your eye on a rare piece of art, be sure to do your research before making a purchase.

And for more information on topics such as the most expensive painting in the world, be sure to explore the rest of our website.