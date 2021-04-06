The Most Expensive Gemstone in the World: The Blue Diamond

Diamonds are almost hypnotising, aren’t they?

Something about the gemstone encaptures the hearts of many collectors; scouring the internet for the most valuable, expensive and even rarest gemstones they can find.

Of course, the white diamond is a favourite among many. The classic, the king of gemstones, the creme de la creme of the jewellery world.

But what about blue diamonds? Oh yeah, they exist.

In the grand scheme of things, they are much more valuable, and actually much rarer than white diamonds. Asteria tells us all about why blue diamonds are #1 on their list of the most expensive gemstones in their article titled ‘10 Most Valuable Gemstones in The World.’

Asteria says that blue diamonds…

Are worth $3.93 million per carat

Are rare to find in a flawless sample

Cause a huge stir in the jewelry industry when one goes to auction

In fact, the last time that one was brought to auction was in 2016 by Christie’s Geneva, called ‘The Oppenheimer Blue’ and eventually sold for $57.5 million. Yep, that’s right.

This breaks down to approximately $3.93 million per carat. (That’s a whole load of white diamonds, huh? I’d rather blue personally.)

Blue diamonds really are the most expensive gemstone available on the market.

As a general rule, diamonds are determined in value by these four features:

Colour Clarity Cut Carat Weight

Now, the blue diamond shines in all of these areas. The darker the blue of the diamond, the rarer and more expensive the stone.

In just the same way, the clearer and more transparent its quality, the more valuable it is.

With the blue diamond holding the title of one of the darkest, clearest and highest carat weighted gemstones available, it’s clear to see why Astteria determine it to be the most expensive gemstone in the world.

Another example is the famous ‘Hope Diamond’, one of the most famous blue diamonds in the world. It has a distinctive oval shape that prompted many jewelers to recreate this style in hopes of keeping with the trend.

However, my favourite of all blue diamonds is sold here.

Asteria’s 1.28 carat Fancy Intense Blue Diamond.

Let’s find out more, shall we?

Who is Astteria?

Asteria has been in the business of coloured diamonds for 15 years, long referred to as a company with ‘unparalleled excellence’ in the jewellery industry.

Every single diamond sold by Asteria undergoes rigorous testing to make sure the colour appears naturally and hasn’t been altered with synthetic materials.

As a result of this, every diamond comes with a certificate of authenticity to solidify the claims of it being the most expensive gemstone available on their website.

CEO and Founder of Astteria, Simon Betta, started his company with a passion for coloured diamonds and the manufacture of them as products. Soon after, hesigned a joint venture agreement with Eliyahu Bashari Diamonds Ltd, and here we are.

Why is Astteria’s Blue Diamond so Valuable?

Aside from being 1.28 carat, crystal clear and intense in its blue colour, Astteria’s manufacturing methods take a lot of credit here.

Each and every one of Astteria’s diamonds is tested for quality, making sure they are the best of the best for their customers.

It would be unlikely to receive a coloured diamond from Astteria that isn’t better than their competitors. Their methods of mining, manufacturing and care that go into making and maintaining their diamonds is truly unparalleled across jewellers everywhere.

