The Modern Millionaires Review – Scam or Legit?

When you think of internet marketing, you probably think of spam emails, fake “gurus” trying to make a quick buck, and the potential to get scammed out of your savings.

So, if you’re considering the Modern Millionaires program, you may be wondering if it’s worth the investment.

I’ve spent some time diving into the course myself, and I’m ready to show you my honest review on Modern Millionaires.

If you want to know if this course is worth the hype or if it’s just another get-rich-quick scheme, read on.

What is The Modern Millionaires Program?

Modern Millionaires is an online training program that focuses on generating leads through Google Ads for local businesses.

What the Modern Millionaires is about, in a nutshell, is teaching you how to make money by utilizing local businesses.

The system they use is called the “lead-flipping method,” which acts as a framework to help you develop scalable ad campaigns for local and small companies.

Through more than 20 hours of video lessons and tons of resources for both beginners and veteran marketers, the Modern Millionaires program will provide you with the right tools and skills you need to build your own local lead generation business and turn it into a highly profitable and easily scalable agency.

Who are Chance and Abdul?

Chance Anthony and Abdul Samad are the two young entrepreneurs behind Modern Millionaires.

There’s certainly no sweet like success, and these two guys know what it tastes like. But don’t take just my word for it.

They’ve been featured as expert marketers a few times on sites like Forbes and Entrepreneur.com. And there’s a lot of social proof behind their top-notch digital agencies.

Now, of course, all of this recognition comes from a long journey of hard work.

For over ten years, these two men have helped thousands of entrepreneurs to generate millions in revenue.

And a few years back, they used that experience to develop an all-inclusive lead generation training curriculum: the Modern Millionaires program.

Chance and Abdul are also your mentors at the training.

These guys meet weekly to address different tips, strategies, and tactics that can help you grow your wealth.

Rather than just giving advice, they share case studies, experiences, and results. This way, you can learn from what has already worked for them – instead of spending time exploring what hasn’t.

Modern Millionaires Course Curriculum

As I mentioned above, Modern Millionaires is about generating leads for buyers and businesses by working smarter, not harder.

Now, if you’re looking for a get-rich-quick scheme, you won’t find one here.

The course is comprehensive, replete with accurate insider information on inbound marketing, sales, prospecting, and more.

It has four video modules and a bunch of bonuses, and free resources that can seem, at first, a bit overwhelming.

You’ll learn precisely how Abdul and Chance started their own marketing agencies and put them to work 24/7 on autopilot – generating leads and selling them to companies for them.

Here’s a breakdown of each one of the modules:

Module 1 – The Basics

This first module focuses on preparation, with sections on getting started, getting the most out of the course, and being more productive.

Luckily, it doesn’t waste much time on introductory material and goes straight to the point, namely, choosing a niche that makes you money.

Agencies with the most successful websites understand their target audience and communicate in their language.

So, finding the right niche is probably the most essential part of building your online business.

For this, you’ll get a list with +70 niche ideas that are working right now, plus detailed insights and really valuable information about the top-performing ones.

The last two sections of this module cover the basics of creating an agency website.

It’s nice to see the amount of research and work they’ve done to deliver the quality you’ve paid for.

But I’m not going to lie- it’s a ton of information. You’ll have to take it easy.

Module 2 – Prospecting & Clients

The second module enables you to streamline prospecting and sales. You will learn to configure the CRM and subdomains, which ensures that you’re able to track your prospects effectively.

You’ll also learn two different ways to reach your prospects and start working with them more easily.

The first one is a more straightforward approach – through cold emails. The second is a LinkedIn-oriented approach – creating a status update with a link to your website.

Module 3A, 3B, 3C: Traffic Acquisition

Once you’ve finished setting up the foundation of your business, it’s time to start generating leads.

There’s no getting around it: you can’t make money online without leads.

Leads are the lifeblood of any business, and you need them to be successful.

Google and Facebook Ads are hands down the two most powerful media you can use to boost your business.

There are two entire modules focused on these platforms, and they will provide you with lots of tips, techniques, and strategies on how to get the most out of them.

Module 4 – Automation

The course ends with a detailed section on automating sales and marketing with project management tools.

Best part? Abdul and Chance have broken down the exact methodology they use to automate their businesses.

It’s easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions with links to resources you can use today.

Their system won’t have you overgrowing your competition overnight, but the lessons are clear, short, and actionable.

Plus, there are countless tools to help you automate your workflow.

Why Modern Millionaire Might Be a Good Fit

The Modern Millionaires program is updated with new strategies every month. Most of the lead generation courses I’ve seen out there are outdated and don’t keep up with the changes in online marketing. And we all know how fast these have happened lately.

It’s a well-rounded course on lead generation. It covers critical components for beginners and adds new and valuable information for the veterans.

Modern Millionaires has a huge private network. Their Facebook group has more than 5000 members. They have weekly workshops and Zoom calls, so you get the opportunity to network with like-minded entrepreneurs.

The course is well-structured and beginner-friendly.

You get one-to-one mentoring with two proven self-made millionaires.

The course emphasizes investing in less competitive businesses, which means that you’ll get money easier with this business model than with other options.

You can pay in installments.

Why Modern Millionaires Might NOT Be a Good Fit

It’s not intended for people who want to make money quickly. It’s easier than other business models, and they’ll make sure you have all the tools you need, but that doesn’t mean it will not take hard work and dedication.

You have to spend time learning about marketing, writing, and building an online business. If you’re working full-time, this is not going to be easy. If you lack commitment, then Modern Millionaires is not for you.

Is Modern Millionaires a Scam?

The way I see it, there’s no scam in Modern Millionaires. It isn’t magic or trickery.

Just hard work, persistence, and the willingness to commit to growing your business over time.

Modern Millionaire is quite assertive in providing you with all the backings simply because they believe in their system.

Conclusión

To sum up, Modern Millionaires are an investment in your future.

With the Modern Millionaires program, you will grow your skills, expand your network, and learn the most effective strategies for building a business with less risk.

If you look at the testimonials section within their website, you’ll see that many people have found great success with the program’s help.

And I have found it to be full of valuable information. It will teach you how to generate leads and give you a solid foundation in internet marketing.

You need to be willing to commit and work hard to succeed, but this is a great opportunity for those looking to enter into the world of online marketing and build a scalable business over time.

So, if you’re looking for a fun, interactive course that will inspire and motivate you every step of your way, then the Modern Millionaires program is worth checking out.