Worried about tackling HubSpot’s learning curve? Well, many people are wearing the same shoes. Adopting new software can feel overwhelming, especially with advanced tools and integrations. But there are countless users attesting to its ease of use, and how HubSpot supports them every step of the way.

Read on to set your jitters at ease and see why many swear by HubSpot as one of the easiest platforms on the market.

HubSpot Learning Curve: What Real Users Had to Say

Users often praise HubSpot for being intuitive, even for those with limited technical skills. One reviewer noted, “This marketing platform is easy to use by marketers or non-marketers… you don’t need to be an expert on IT or coding.”

HubSpot guides users step-by-step through the initial onboarding and when configuring specific features. For example, the same user reported that “When you are setting up a campaign, it guides you through each step helping you identify every element that you need in order to run your email campaign.”

Users also appreciate its learning tools. As one user put it, “There are a lot of supplementary learning tools and resources that help me grow as a marketer.” This provides room for growing existing skills or learning new ones over time as you become more comfortable with the platform.

Another common thread is the high level of satisfaction with HubSpot’s support. Whenever you use such a comprehensive and powerful platform responsive, knowledgeable, and helpful customer support is vital at every stage of your journey with the product to resolve issues and learn to use new features.

Overall, most users often find it manageable thanks to its user-friendly design and educational resources, especially compared to alternatives like Salesforce and Marketo.

Onboarding HubSpot Support and HubSpot Academy

Onboarding, specifically, is often the most daunting part of adopting new software, with many potential unforeseen speed bumps and integration challenges.

That’s why HubSpot offers a formal onboarding service, costing a $1,500 one-time fee for Professional and Enterprise plans. This service includes guided setup, strategy consultations, and support to help users integrate tools and processes smoothly. It’s designed to ensure effective use from day one.

HubSpot Academy is another essential resource for ongoing learning. It offers a variety of courses, certifications, and tutorials, helping users build skills at their own pace. Courses like the Inbound Marketing Certification and Sales Software are popular for faster adoption.

Academy also includes hands-on exercises, quizzes, and real-world examples, making it easier to grasp complex concepts and gauge your improvement.

It’s a treasure trove for in-house company teams as well as individual entrepreneurs or agencies looking to skill up in all things HubSpot.

Conclusion

While the learning curve may seem steep, HubSpot’s supportive onboarding and extensive Academy make the transition easier. With the right approach and resources, you’ll be leveraging HubSpot’s full potential in no time, while strutting with confidence.