The Key Success Factors of a Powerful AI Factory 

By Jacques Bughin

More and more companies are leveraging data and deep machine learning algorithms, leading to the emergence of the “AI factory” model. As with any transformation however, knowing the keys to success makes the difference. This article explores those factors.

1. The AI factory paradigm shift

The beginnings of artificial intelligence (AI) can be traced back to Alan Turing’s visionary ideas in the 1950s. Today, AI drives many successful businesses such as Netflix’s video recommendations1, Airbnb’s assorted rentals, Google search, and Hubspot’s copilot software codes2

Although often used interchangeably, AI and digital technologies differ, with AI representing a more powerful subset focused on tasks requiring human intelligence. With these unique characteristics, the emergence of the “AI factory” model has marked a significant paradigm shift, where companies are leveraging data and deep machine learning algorithms at their core.

Many companies are moving towards this new AI factory model, including incumbents. Companies such as Lockheed Martin3, BBVA4, Cleary Gottlieb5 and EQT Ventures6 present a variety of applications, from transactional legal processes to the reorganisation of venture capital deal flows. The current evolution of AI is evident, particularly in the high-tech and B2C sectors.

There are also reports of significant gains for companies leveraging AI. UK-based Ocado Retail customers are using Ocado’s flagship deep learning model of inventory replenishment7 to boost product availability from 90% to over 98%. Webhelp, a French company founded in 2000 at the dawn of the internet age as an online customer support interface, has transformed its model into an AI factory. Using an architecture based on UiPath Orchestrator, the data analytics factory constantly provides new, factual lead generation data, enriches information data from the corporate universe while workers can directly and seamlessly obtain and share information through a set of powerful user interfaces, and provide user feedback to continuously improve the platform. Webhelp reports productivity increases of up to 40%8 in some lead generation projects that were originally conducted blind, outside its AI factory model. Moderna used AI algorithms9 to cut the development of its COVID-19 vaccine by a factor of 20 in just 65 days, a process that would previously have taken years. Chinese company ByteDance10 has adopted the AI factory approach with its flagship TikTok product, which automatically delivers a direct stream of short, personalised videos to users, instead of relying on recommendations. This user switch makes the platform the market leader in short videos, despite YouTube’s leadership for at least a decade.

But as with the first era of digital transformation, transforming AI doesn’t seem so easy11. What are the key elements for success in the right AI factory?