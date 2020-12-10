The Integration Of AI And Big Data Transformed The Healthcare Industry

By Samantha Kaylee

Technology is the main reason why firms are performing better during the pandemic, but do you know healthcare organizations are also turning to AI, Big Data, and machine algorithms for achieving healthcare goals?

The AI health market is already seeing explosive growth. According to the latest stats, health AI market size has expanded 11 times from $600 million in 2014 to $6.6 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 40%.

Plus the healthcare data is growing at a rate of 48% annually making it mandatory for health professionals to adopt Big Data analytics as it can save innocent lives by optimizing medical processes.

AI and Big Data: The differences

While Big Data can be described as the raw input that needs screening before it becomes useful, artificial intelligence is the final output resulting from the processed data.

To put it simply, Big Data is primarily about gaining insight, and AI is about making better and error-free decisions from the data fed into the system.

This is how AI and big data is shaping the healthcare industry for all of us

AI and Big Data together can make a huge difference in the healthcare sector. Here’s how:

1. Accurate clinical judgment and diagnosis

Human and machine collaboration is playing a critical role in detecting life-threatening diseases. With the help of Big Data, physicians get a 360-degree view of health problems that lead to better treatment options.

Pathologists are turning to deep learning AI algorithms and predictive analytics as it ensures 99.5% accuracy in detecting disease. It is no longer needed to wait for extreme symptoms of diseases.

2. Patient self-service with medical bots

AI-enabled bots built with natural language processing (NLP) are known for driving superior patient experience by enabling access to care for healthcare consumers. They are easing the burden on doctors by empowering patients to take care of their health responsibility.

Medical bots can also:

Build engagement through human-like interaction and personalized responses for improved service and satisfaction.

Made self-care easier by acting as a virtual nursing assistant providing advises, remedies, and tips instantly.

Allow patients to schedule their own appointments and send automatic reminders that decrease No-Show rates.

3. Robot-assisted surgeries

You might have heard about robotic leadership, but robots have made their way into operation theatres as well.

From 1.8% in 2012 to 15.1% in 2018, robotic surgeries suggested an upward trend (JAMA Network). These compelling statistics are proof that pre-existing invasive surgical procedures will be improved sooner.

Robotic technologies provide an operative field with high magnification which is impossible to achieve with the human eye. A study involving 379 orthopedic patients confirms that surgeries performed with robotic assistance are less invasive with fewer complications and can reduce patient post-operative stay by 21%. Plus, it increases precision for organ and joint replacement, lower blood loss, and infection rates.

The first robot Da Vinci was used in 1995 to perform eye surgery. The robot allows doctors to perform multiple complex procedures with greater control.

4. Helps in keeping healthcare costs low

One would be curious to know how all of these would affect the overall cost of healthcare.

According to an estimate by OECD, around 20% of the money spent on healthcare is wasted globally, an average of $1,100 per individual per year. What is more concerning is that the reason for this wastage is the preventable system inefficiencies, such as diagnostic errors, communication gaps, and duplication of services.

With the advancements in AI and Big Data cloud analytics, healthcare are expected to be delivered at a relatively low cost. In fact, AI applications across the US healthcare system can result in potential savings of $150 billion by 2026 (Accenture).

For example, pharmacists are managing medications by analyzing Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) and counter indications. This cuts down the cost for patients and hospitals by reducing rehospitalization, patient morbidity and mortality rates.

5. Fighting big diseases with Big Data

The role of Big Data in cancer research and care has gained much attention in the past decade. It can predict an individual’s predisposition to cancer –giving healthcare professionals the ability to adopt a proactive approach to over-reactive care.

As reported in a National Geographic study, big data combined with bioinformatics can process massive clinical data sets and reveal hidden patterns resulting in early detection of cancer. Earlier diagnosis shows a direct relationship with high chances of survival. The data collected from different patient populations also help health experts identify biomarkers for cancer and reveal high-risk groups.

The US-based healthcare technology company Flatiron Health is revolutionizing cancer care by combing machine learning and Big Data. It allows the company to use hybrid human-machine learning to convert unstructured data such as digital lab reports, audio files, and PDF handwritten notes stored in electronic health records into structured data.

The company is surely capturing value from robust data analytics and allowing the oncologist to create unique treatment plans.

6. Enhanced data security

I cannot imagine a bright today and tomorrow of healthcare without improved protection for patients.

93% of healthcare firms reported a data breach last year. Hospitals lose$6.2 billion every year due to cybersecurity attacks. AI and Big Data can help organizations overcome this problem.

Data saved in the cloud is less vulnerable to physical theft.

Machine learning can detect malware threats and unusual activities across the networks.

Big data combined with AI abilities can reduce human resource shortage and ensure security.

In summary

A bright future of healthcare is tied to Big Data and AI machine learning. Leveraging these technologies to detect, treat, and empower patients is making a mark on the global healthcare sector. Healthcare technologies are definitely aimed at minimizing costs and making healthcare more streamlined.

