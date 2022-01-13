The Increasing Significance of Security Testing In QA

In this current era of disruption, there is a constant evolution in testing without any doubt. Sometimes, companies ask if there is any value in having traditional testers performing security testing other than the ones assumed by the company’s security group. This is one of the excellent questions and it deserves an in-depth answer because the undeniable significance of security testing in quality assurance cannot be deprived in the present era and time.

The majority of the companies see customary software and testing groups differentiated from the Information Technology security groups. The initial set takes into consideration the functionality whereas the latter concentrates on security. In the majority of the cases, this creates big communication problems between both. This creates difficulties for software development teams.

Some of the difficulties are as follows:

Susceptibilities before the production release

Befuddling spreadsheets of security weaknesses

Gradual removal of susceptibilities

Gradual procedure to resolve problems

In this condition, the majority of the experts suggest that companies “shift security left”. All the best pen testing companies realize the advantages by shifting security assessment efforts quickly in the lifecycle like reducing time-to-market of products, evading defects before the release of production, solving susceptibilities early, and allowing developers to quickly pinpoint issues.

However, it is well-understood that shifting security left is not an easy thing to do. To accomplish this, testing and the development teams are required to have app security knowledge. The budget allows for frequent assessment and adds more to the issues in this transition.

The best pen testing companies also have traditional testers who do all sorts of security testing efforts. They should adopt a balanced methodology when shifting left. Simultaneously, they must take into consideration all the limitations of budget and staffing. This offers many advantages to the team members and the company.

If organizations train their testers and their access to the best quality penetration testing technologies, they can allow their testers to incorporate automation to perform dynamic application security testing (DAST) and static application security testing (SAST) in the earlier stages of the software development lifecycle. Allowing your testers to shift left you can allow them to test frequently, identify new features and pinpoint modifications with the actual testing outcomes. In addition to this, the complete team will acquire a new level of responsibility and follow more advanced procedures for enhanced project executions.

When the testers view the outcomes they realize the significance of the way this system has superiority over a distinguished IT security system. Such collaboration enables the teams to attain an understanding of the context relevant to application, design, and features. Generally, a security analyst is not aware of all of this. The complete understanding of testers, data flows, architecture, workflow, and user behaviors allow testers to have in-depth knowledge and single out all the future intimidations of the product.

By allowing testers to conduct security testing your team will become complete circle regarding the comprehension of all the risks that your app perhaps faces. As an outcome, this enables you to prioritize all your problems consequently and issue truly flawless products.