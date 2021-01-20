The inclusion of Cryptocurrency in the Global Economic Structure

Cryptocurrency is basically a unique form of digital currency, mainly used to buy services or products online. Crypto transactions are secured using an online ledger with strong cryptography itself. Most businesses use cryptocurrency for investment, as it has a high-profit margin because of the speculations around it. Cryptocurrency is structured upon a technology well known as the blockchain, a technology that records as well as manages tractions via computers. Security to these transactions adds an extra appeal to the idea.

If we talk about cryptocurrencies in general, about more than 6700 different currencies have been traded publicly. They raise the money through initial coin offerings (ICOs) hence proliferating. The recorded value of all cryptocurrencies on exactly December 18th, 2020 was more than $645.7 billion. The most popular cryptocurrency, “Bitcoin” was determined and calculated at $421.7 billion.

Increasing Popularity of Crypto

Cryptocurrency is viewed as a way of investment so the customers rush to buy them assuming they would become more and more valuable as time goes by. The traditional currency system has a number of loopholes, and inflation is also one of the reasons it loses value from time to time. Therefore, buyers prefer digital currency over banks for their money supply. Additionally, blockchain is a decentralized process and recording system which is more secure than any other system so it is more preferred by buyers of this digital age. Some speculators like cryptocurrencies because they are going up in terms of value and have no interest in the currencies’ long-term acceptance as a way to move money.

Benefits to the Global Economic Structure

The rate of these digital currencies is shooting into the skies, as Bitcoin breaches the mark of $35,000 as well. People now have a chance to make profits by analyzing the market and investing at the right time. The early investors of Bitcoin were able to make thousands and millions of dollars in profit. Today, there are various platforms for digital currencies, like bitcoin evolution which provide guidance and accessibility to traders and investors through their comprehensive ecosystem. These platforms use automated software and AI algorithms to influence the trades of their users.

Nonetheless, people tend to get involved in lending practices, which shows an unstable interest rate. Blockchain allows the buyers to trade across borders without any extra charges so it allows everyone to be more financially stable, connected, and empowered. Also, digital currencies do not require actual infrastructure to exist, so the cost of tractions is very low. It attracts new people to use these tools for financial purposes allowing for the global economy to be more closely intertwined.

These digital currencies are monitored through different ledgers for each transaction which eliminates the risk of anyone manipulating them for unfair advantages. This means that underdeveloped countries also have a greater chance of entering the financial transactions game and boost their own economic and social prospects. Through crypto, common citizens will be able to keep track of where state funds will be oriented and will thus have a say within their own political climate.