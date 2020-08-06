The Importance of Thermal Imaging Cameras in Public Buildings

By Matthew Margetts

Having your temperature checked is becoming part of normal life as the UK attempts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

To limit the spread of the coronavirus, the public sector has had to look to technology to find ways to screen people who enter them.

As a solution, many businesses have purchased thermometer guns because a temperature is one of the key symptoms of the virus. However, these guns have been criticized for their inaccuracy. Not only do they have to be administered in person, but screeners may hold them at the wrong distance or use them in the wrong environment. It is because of these concerns that thermal imaging cameras are becoming more and more popular as a means to test people as they enter retail stores, schools and office blocks.

What are the advantages of thermal imaging camera systems?

Thermal imaging cameras can detect very small changes in people’s temperatures, giving business owners better insight into the potential risks carried by individuals, and in turn, helping them to make informed decisions about the welfare of their staff.

The fever camera system from Smarter Technologies, for example, is a sophisticated online, multiple thermal imaging camera system. The cameras report to a cloud-based dashboard, providing automated scanning and instant alerts in the event of temperature being detected. This is all done remotely, removing the risk of human contact.

The tech group’s solution to temperature camera systems is also medically accurate within +- 0.3 degrees; measurements are taken in seconds and data can be accessed and viewed from a safe distance. This means that there is minimal disruption in public places and the risk of cross-contamination to the operator is significantly reduced. What’s more, the system can be used with minimal training, and the service is suitable for any size operation – from small offices to large schools.

Schools

Schools across the globe are being presented with the daunting task of balancing the risks to staff, children and families. It is for this reason that more and more schools in the UK are investing in thermal imaging cameras.

Outbreaks in schools are inevitable, but a precision tool, like a thermal imaging camera, can help. A thermal imaging camera placed at a school’s entrance can provide information on whether any student, staff member or visitor is displaying a high temperature and anyone who does show a high temperature can be asked about whether they have displayed symptoms or can be checked by a nurse. These cameras can also help to reassure students, teachers and parents that the school is taking their health seriously.

Office blocks

Given the devastating impact of the coronavirus upon the UK economy, the government is eager to ease lockdown restrictions and get people back to work as soon as is safely possible. In response to the need for greater workplace protection, several companies have turned to thermal imaging cameras as an extra safety precaution.

If your business is considering installing these cameras it is important to note that under UK employment law, staff must agree to be screened before an employer can test their temperature. However, some work contracts will automatically allow for this by so-called ‘implied consent.’ The law also requires employers to handle the information they gather fairly and transparently.

Retail stores

Retail stores across the world, such as Amazon owned, WholeFood, have installed thermal imaging cameras to detect whether staff or customers have a high temperature. The decision to install these cameras is being taken in addition to other safety measures that include social distancing markers, hand sanitiser stations, and limiting on the number of people allowed in the shop at any one time. Retail stores that have chosen to install the cameras want to show their customers that they are willing to go the extra mile.

It is important to recognise that thermal imaging cameras are not designed to diagnose the coronavirus and they should not be used to replace social distancing. Rather, these cameras add another layer of protection that will allow buildings to function more efficiently in terms of the throughput of people while providing peace of mind and safeguarding the environment for workers and visitors.

About the Author

Matthew Margetts brings experience in media and technology spanning more than 25 years. His background includes working for blue-chip companies such as AppNexus, AOL/ Verizon, and Microsoft in the UK, Far East, and Australia.

About Smarter Technologies Group

