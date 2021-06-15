The Importance of the Cannabis Edible Infusion Method

The way an edible is infused by cannabis is important. It will influence the potency and how much weed concentrate was actually mixed in.

In essence, you are infusing the cannabis strain product into the food which will become an edible product.

With the increasing number of edible products, you should know this topic as much as possible. In this way, you can make an informed buying decision.

It Impacts Potency

When potency in a strain is high, you will get higher from consuming the edible.

The two methods of infusion are as follows:

Full Spectrum or Distillate/Isolate

Remember, each cannabis strain type will have its own set of cannabinoids and terpenes. This is what separates the Sativa strains from the Indica strains.

Thus, it will give you the difference in euphoric effects, depending on which strain you end up choosing to use in your edibles.

Full Spectrum

Full spectrum way is infusing the complete uniqueness of the strain to the edible form. You can buy these edibles Canada products from a Canadian dispensary. Since 2018, cannabis is now legal in the country!

For example, Mango flavored Jelly Bombs are made from a Sativa-leaning extract. This will give you more creative juices and energy.

On the other hand, Apple-flavored Gummy edible is more Indica-leading. So it will help you sleep better at night.

Infused Gummies – Did You Know?

Here is an infographic made by Online Dispensary Canada. It shows you an interesting fact about edible products that you can find in the market.

For best results, infusing with butter or coconut oil (in cooking or baking) will do the trick.

Distillate/Isolate

In the distillate/isolate way, you will only be infusing the THC molecules, not the entire strain.

By doing this, you will not be getting the complete unique properties of the strain you are using. The only thing that transfers over to the edible is the THC or CBD distillate.

It is also good to know that some food can’t be infused with butter. So, the distillate way of infusion will work in this case.

Which is Better?

There is no right or wrong for this question. It is like asking which color is better? Or even which dispensary is cheaper?

As for myself, I live in the province of BC in Canada. So, I like using weed delivery in Vancouver services in my area. This just ensures my cannabis products come safely in a fast manner.

Try each type of infused edible to see. Only you can know for yourself which is better for your own body.

Since everyone has different tolerance and metabolism, you really need to taste out all infusion methods to figure out the best one for you.

If you are unsure of the edible infusion method, you can ask customer service if they are an online dispensary, or the budtender if you are buying from a retail store.

Once you find the right edible product, you will be able to consume more or less to reach your ideal effects.

Benefits of Edibles

The benefits of eating edibles are too many to count. We have listed the top 4 benefits here:

1. Edibles Produce No Smoke

Whether you want to use edibles indoors or outdoors, you can do so without any hassle at all.

This is a different story if you want to smoke cannabis. Everyone will be able to smell it if you do it indoors.

2. Absorbed Differently

When you smoke cannabis, there are chemicals that will spread from your bloodstream to your body.

In the case of edibles, the food goes straight to your digestive tract and then your liver. This method just gives you a more potent experience as the THC is slowly digested in your body.

3. More Intense Feelings

While edibles do take longer to achieve its effects, you will experience this feeling for much longer than smoking weed.

You will only experience the peak effect of edibles after around three hours.

4. Better on Your Body

No smoking means no inhaling of harmful smoke to your lungs.

When eating cannabis infused edibles, you are doing so like any other regular food. It is a natural way to get THC in your body.

However, smoking cannabis is still much better than using cigarettes in the long run.

5. Great for Pain

Edibles are great for all kinds of pain relief. Depending on the kind of cannabis that has been infused, you can expect to feel better after using them.

Final Thoughts on Cannabis Edible Infusion Method

You have now learned the main two methods of edible infusion, which is the Full Spectrum or Distillate/Isolate technique.

While both have its own benefits, figuring the best kind of edible for your own body can give you amazing effects.

With so many edibles to choose from, there are plenty of opportunities for you to try it all out and find the best edible out there.