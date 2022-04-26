The Importance of Switching Off From Work

Whether you have a demanding job or are running your own business, it can often feel like work takes over these days. Hustle culture has definitely not made it any easier for us to switch off from work – even when scrolling through social media apps in our downtime it can often feel like we are bombarded with ads for online courses, side hustle opportunities, and more ways to spend our spare time working to earn more money. But while there is a lot to be said for working hard and securing your future, it’s equally important to switch off from work and spend some time relaxing too.

Better Mental Health

Working too much can lead to burnout, which can have a serious impact on your mental health and wellbeing. People who work for too long without taking a break can suffer from depression due to being isolated and no longer getting much fun and recreation in their lives. Whether you make sure that you have your weekends completely free to spend time with friends or family or take regular short breaks to exercise, spend time enjoying hobbies, or play games.

There’s a lot to be said from taking a break and switching off from work when it comes to improving your mental health and wellbeing.

Avoid a Sedentary Lifestyle

These days, more and more jobs are office-based, which is great for people who want to work from home but not so good for your physical health. If you are spending a lot of time working without switching off, and most of that time is spent sitting at your desk in front of a computer, then you could be causing more damage to your health than you realize. Along with weight gain, sitting down working for long periods can also increase your risk of serious illnesses like stroke and heart disease. Switching off from work gives you the chance to go out for a walk or cycle ride, go to the gym, go swimming, take dance classes, or something else that you enjoy to get your body moving more.

Improve Your Friendships and Relationships

Hustling all the time might make you money, but the truth is that it’s not going to help your relationships and friendships if you do not have any time to spend with the most important people in your life. Stepping away from your desk for a while and switching off from work gives you the chance to spend more quality time with your partner, friends, and family members and improve your bond with them.

Get Better Work Results

It’s true – taking the time to switch off from work and give yourself a break can help you get better results when you do return to work. Humans can only focus on something for a limited amount of time, and if you’ve been going without a break for hours, the quality of your work is more likely to suffer. So, take a break and see how much you can improve when you go back.

Working hard to secure your future is important, but don’t forget the importance of switching off and taking a break too.