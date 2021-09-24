The Importance of Local Events

Local events are a great way to celebrate community spirit and tradition. In the last year, many communities drifted apart in the UK, and the support systems dwindled. After spending so much time at home, some members of your community might be feeling isolated and alone. A local event is a chance to restore community relationships and check in with the more vulnerable members.

Here are a few ways a local event can transform your community.

Bring communities together

A local event encourages people to engage with the community and get involved. Some people might help with food preparation for the event, while others focus on raising money for the local community centre. Organising the event can bring the community back together and give you a common goal.

You need to think about the venue, food, and entertainment. You could hire a temporary marquee to keep everyone in the fresh air and well-ventilated. Some people might be social distancing, and others might appreciate the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

Make the most out of traditions

You could hold an event during the holiday season or for a specific local tradition. You have probably missed out on a few traditions in the pandemic, and it’s time to revive them. It might be tradition to have a pumpkin carving event on Halloween or watch the bonfire together on Guy Fawkes night. You can share memories of how these traditions started and encourage your children to continue them for the next generation.

Supports small businesses

Local communities must look after their small independent businesses. You could ask local cafes, catering companies, bars and restaurants to set up stalls at your event. Locals can try out their food, purchase small meals and get to know the owners. It gives businesses a chance to connect with more customers and make some noise about their brand. Small businesses can often struggle to stay afloat – especially after the pandemic. It’s important to support them so the local community can thrive and stay open.

Build healthy relationships

Some new people might have moved into town since the pandemic began. Take the opportunity to get to know these individuals and welcome them into the community. Make sure to say hello to anyone who lives alone and might be feeling a bit socially anxious after lockdown.

Encourage everyone to get involved and interact with each other. You could host a few activities at the event to inspire a little competition and creativity. For example, you could do an egg race or a three-legged race with the children to encourage them to hang out. Socialising can be difficult these days, so it’s important to give a little push where you can.

Hold a local event for your town this year and watch the community spirit blossom.