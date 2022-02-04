The Impact that a Calpeda Pump System Can Have on your Business

Calpeda is a company that truly has a passion for water, and is committed to the development and manufacturing of its pumping systems. With over 2000 pumps, this large range spans from domestic use to industrial, including safe and reliable self-priming pumps, centrifugal pumps, submersible pumps, and many more.

The wide variety and flexibility of these machines means there’s a pump perfect for any project. Calpeda’s dedication to innovation and the many advantages of each pump system are the reasons this company is top of its sector. But what are the benefits and how could your business be impacted by a Calpeda pump system?

What is a Calpeda pump system?

Firstly, a water pump is a machine that completely drains, or moves fluid from one place to another via its motor system. However, there are many different types of water pump systems, and which one you’ll need will depend on what you’ll be using it for.

Calpeda’s vast range of water pump systems can be used for projects such as swimming pools and spa baths, civil plants, industrial fields, construction sites, and more. The powerful and effective motors, additional boosters, and innovative features are what set these pumps apart from the competition. In fact, many of the Calpeda pumps can be altered, making them both flexible and agile enough for use on more than just one project.

The impacts on your business

Cost-effectiveness

Cost-effectiveness is just one of the many water pump benefits that you could gain for your business. It’s easy to see that the cost of purchasing, repairing, or even replacing a water pump is less than the cost of repairing the structural damage that could result from unforeseen heavy rainfall or perhaps a burst pipe. Not forgetting other potential damages such as loss of productivity and even loss of revenue if your business has to shut down for a period of time.

A Calpeda water pump that is developed with motors will consume less than half the energy of any fixed speed pump with a similar performance. An inefficient pump could actually cause an increase in both your water and energy bills. More energy will be needed in order to push water past a blockage or simply keep the water running through the pump at the same rate.

By simply opting for an efficient water pump from Calpeda, this will mean you’ll use less water and reduce the amount of money spent by your business. And any money you have spent on water-efficient products can quickly be made back and then used on funding other aspects of your company.

Decrease in environmental impacts

If an inefficient pump is working too hard and producing more electricity, not only are you wasting money but you’re also increasing the environmental impact your company has. The more water and power that is produced means more negative effects such as pollution and an increased carbon footprint.

As a company, Calpeda is committed to creating a better planet. Their Pump Project shows how making effective choices such as opting for digital document management and optimised production systems can have positive outcomes on both the company and the environment. All of Calpeda’s pumps are built with sustainability in mind, and the company continues to study the way water moves in the natural world to better understand how to perfect their products.

Many of their pumps are equipped with highly efficient motors and inverters, meaning they can consume less energy than their competitors with the same performance stats, making them some of the most sustainable and high-performing pumps across the world.

Peace of mind

A faulty or unsuitable pump can wreak havoc with your company’s plans for both budget and resources, but choosing a high-quality pump from Calpeda means you’re in good hands. However, should there be a problem with your pump system or even if you just have a few questions, Calpeda has a knowledgeable and friendly customer service team that is always happy to help.

You should be able to rely on all of the equipment that your company utilises, and knowing that your water pump is running safely and properly can provide you with great peace of mind.