The Future of Trading Is Called TraderFex (Learn Everything You Need to Know About It)

Many trading platforms out there can be misleadingly legit. The wording they use on their websites can be confusing. Choosing an online broker like Traderfex can be difficult.

For rookie investors, the first few hurdles can come in the form of choosing a fraudulent broker or not being able to get a hold of the complex trading platform, hard to understand investment terminology or fee structures.

In our TraderFex review we will try to give you a coherent overview of the platform features, pricing plans, and a summary breakdown of the pros and cons, respectively.

What is Traderfex?

TraderFex is a global online financial trading platform and multi asset broker founded in 2021. Since its opening, TraderFex has been continuously growing and offers a variety of options for retail investors such as stocks, commodities, intices and many more trading options.

Is My Money Safe with TraderFex?

When trading the market, any capital you invest is at risk. However, when choosing a broker, the administrative body and regulatory status of the broker are very important. Brokers who conduct trades without supervision of a trading authority do so at their own judgment.

Any payments funded to TraderFex accounts by traders are held in a segregated bank account.

For added security, the platform is protected with a 128-bit Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) that encrypts data so brokers or cybercriminals cannot get access to sensitive information like your bank details, and they cannot interfere during transactions.

TraderFex has an internal risk management that monitors the trading exchange for activities of cyber criminals.

TraderFex Futures and Margin Trading

The installments are gradable to say the least. Investors get access to more trading assets and education materials, even their very one agent, should they opt not to trade alone.

The Starter and Advanced plans offer floating spreads, while the Expert and VIP accounts offer fixed spreads varying from 0.5 to 0.7 pips.

Hedging is not allowed in the Starter account and traders don’t receive market update emails. There are no deposit fees or upfront commissions in any account. If you want, you can start with the bare minimum of 250, and it’s fine. It’s our choice, after all.

Apart from its meticulously planned installments, TraderFex offers a set of features to cater to investors’ unique experiences. You can make use of the economic calendar to keep track of upcoming events and market-related announcements. The stocks heatmap, that will help you compare prices and exchange rates and detect the strongest and weakest currencies.

TraderFex also offers a data screener that sorts through stocks and shows which ones are available for trading, as well as live market data /live streaming of prices, and bid/ask quotes.

TraderFex Pros and Cons

Pros

Live account

Demo account

Hedging

Trade executions starting low

Personal consultants

Credit card transfers

Bank transfers

Live chat support

Cons

Only VISA and Mastercard deposits are accepted

24/5 Phone and email support instead of 24/7

Before You Go

Having a reliable and responsible broker is crucial to your success in online trading. Make sure that your broker is not fraudulent or unreliable to avoid losing your hardly-earned funds. Make sure that your needs fit the profile of your broker as well, in order for you to have a stable relationship.

This is why we have taken the time to review only the best brokerage firms, their practices, their fee structure and all other important aspects. We want you to evaluate and analyze and trust your hard-earned cash with only the safest and best of brokers.

We hope you find this TraderFex review useful.