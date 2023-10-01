The Future of Corporate Gifting: Trends to Watch

Corporate gifting has always played a pivotal role in shaping business connections and enhancing brand image. It’s a tradition rooted in gestures of appreciation, acknowledgement, and relationship-building, and goes far beyond the physical exchange of items. It’s meant to recognize shared efforts, celebrate milestones, and foster a sense of belonging in the business community.

Through the decades, the types of corporate gifts exchanged have evolved significantly, and will undoubtedly continue to do so as the nature of our work and work relationships also evolve. While we may still see the exchange of ornate, engraved pens these days, we just as often see modern-day tech gadgets being exchanged. So, what’s next in corporate gifting?

Emerging Trends in Corporate Gifting

Every business is likely to develop its own traditions, especially with annual corporate gifting, but here are some of the predominant trends that are shaping the corporate gifting world today.

Sustainability at the Forefront

With growing awareness about the environment and a shift towards eco-consciousness, businesses are increasingly opting for gifts that are eco-friendly. Be it bamboo-based products, reusable goods, or items made of recycled materials, the emphasis is on leaving a minimal carbon footprint. Corporate gifts that give to charities supporting sustainable living for people in need take these gifts to the next level.

The Personal Touch

Generic gifts are a thing of the past. Today’s corporate world values personalization. Tailored gifts, which resonate with the recipient’s preferences or hobbies, not only make the gift special but also reflect the giver’s thoughtfulness and attention to detail.

Experiences Over Material Gifts

Material possessions can be forgotten, but memorable experiences last a lifetime. Many companies are now gifting experiences – be it a spa day, a cooking class, or a virtual reality session. These gifts provide lasting memories and are often more appreciated than tangible items.

Digital Delight

With the rising integration of technology in our everyday lives, digital gifts like e-vouchers, online subscriptions, and virtual workshops are becoming increasingly popular. They offer flexibility, are instantly deliverable, and cater to a wide range of preferences.

Impact of Digitalization on Gifting

The prevalence of digitalization has no doubt been one of the biggest forces of change in corporate gifting, not to mention other gift-giving. Between 2019 and 2020, there was an 80% increase in searches for “online gift.” While this was no doubt driven in large part by the pandemic, our habits and expectations have changed, as we’ve seen the clear benefits of e-gifts.

Instant Gratification with E-Gifts

The age of waiting is long gone. Digital gifts, ranging from e-vouchers to online subscriptions, provide immediate delight. Their instantaneous nature ensures that recipients don’t have to wait for days or weeks, making it perfect for last-minute recognitions or global teams spread across time zones.

Variety at One’s Fingertips

The digital realm offers a vast array of choices. From streaming service subscriptions to e-books or even online courses, there’s something for everyone. This expansive variety ensures that gifts can be tailored to match individual preferences, enhancing the overall experience.

Global Reach, Local Touch

Digital gifts transcend geographical barriers. A business based in New York can effortlessly send a gift to a partner in Tokyo or Sydney. Despite the global reach, e-gifts can still be personalized to cater to local tastes and cultural nuances.

Cost-Effectiveness & Flexibility

Digital gifts often come with the added advantage of being cost-effective. They eliminate shipping costs and reduce overheads related to packaging and delivery. Many e-gifts, such as vouchers or subscriptions, also offer recipients the flexibility to choose when and how to use them.

Eco-Friendly Aspect

E-gifts have an inherent green aspect to them. By eliminating the need for physical production, packaging, and transportation, they contribute to reducing carbon footprints, aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainability.

And, overall, embracing the digital shift in gifting is more than just a trend—it’s a strategic move. As businesses continue to evolve in this digital era, e-gifting stands out as a versatile, efficient, and meaningful way to acknowledge and appreciate stakeholders.

Predictions for the Coming Years

No doubt we’ll continue to see shifts in corporate gifting ideas, and while it’s impossible to predict the next big thing, we can make some predictions that fuse what we know of the landscape, with shifting technology, emerging societal values, and global events.

AI-Powered Personalization

With the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, we can expect an era where gifts are chosen based on intricate algorithms that understand an individual’s preferences, past behaviours, and even mood. Of course AI may not always get it right, but it may provide some new insights into how to personalize corporate gifts.

Augmented Reality (AR) Experiences

Imagine receiving a gift that, when viewed through an AR app, provides an immersive brand experience. This blend of tangible and digital realities can offer a novel way of engaging with corporate gifts.

Sustainable Gifting Will Dominate

The eco-friendly trend will likely amplify, with more businesses opting for sustainable sourcing, packaging, and delivery methods. Gifts that can be upcycled or are biodegradable might become the norm.

Gifting Platforms & Subscriptions

We might see a rise in platforms that offer corporate gifting as a service, streamlining the selection, personalization, and delivery process. Monthly subscription boxes tailored to individual preferences could also gain traction.

Interactive & Collaborative Gifts

The future could usher in gifts that require the recipient to engage or collaborate, be it building a model, engaging in a group activity, or partaking in a digital challenge. Such gifts can foster teamwork and camaraderie.

Ethical & Social Impact Gifting

Companies might lean towards gifts that contribute to a social cause. For instance, gifts whose proceeds go to a charitable cause, or products made by marginalized communities, ensuring that the act of gifting also makes a broader impact.