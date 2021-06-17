Investing is all about looking towards the future. A great investor can spot trends before the general public. They can also predict the industries that are going to boom in the coming years. However, it’s not as easy as it sounds. This guide will cover some of the fastest-growing industries for investors.

Wind Power

You can see wind turbines being set up all over the world. From small in-land wind turbines to huge off-shore wind farms, the power of wind is being harnessed at an impressive rate. This is one of the most viable sustainable power sources, so it’s only going to get bigger. Investing in a wind power company is a pretty safe bet at the minute. However, you should always keep one eye on other sustainable power sources that could take their place.

E-commerce

Amazon is now the third biggest business in the world. That should tell you everything you need to know about the power of e-commerce. In fact, these e-commerce firms have become so big that they have made it difficult to break into the e-commerce space in a big way. However, that monopoly won’t last forever. Investing in small e-commerce startups that are disrupting the industry could be a great investment. The trick is spotting the ones that will succeed.

Environmental consulting

Increasingly, businesses are having to take environmental factors seriously. The pressure is coming from both the government and consumer level, which means that environmental consulting is becoming a big business. Investing in environmental consulting firms is a relatively new game but it’s an industry that looks certain to grow.

Biotechnology

Biotechnology is an area of biology that involves using living organisms to create products. It’s used in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, and energy industries (which happen to be three of the biggest). Keeping an eye out for biotechnology startups is a great way to secure solid future investments.

Video games

People spend an alarming amount of money on video games. The industry has been growing ever since it began in the 1980s. Now though, with the rise of online gaming, it’s going into the stratosphere. With new consoles popping up, in-game purchases rising, and high roller casinos online, there are a lot of opportunities for investors.

Solar power

Solar power is another sustainable energy source that is going to grow. As environmental concerns become more immediate, more investment will be focused on the solar industry, which means it’s a great opportunity for private investors. Keep an eye on any new legislation and startups that are innovating in this space.

Correctional facilities

Unfortunately, the correctional facilities industry is still growing. For investors, this presents a unique opportunity to put money into an industry that receives a lot of government subsidies. However, there is a question of ethics that you will need to answer when investing in this industry. Some people that make money off correctional facilities have feelings of guilt attached to their profits. Do plenty of research and make sure it’s the right choice for you.