The Fastest (and slowest) Payment Methods for Gambling Online

Gambling online requires you to get your money into your account. And the faster you can do it, the better. Nobody wants to be waiting around for days to see their own cash land in their new casino or bingo account, for example. You can lose out on vital betting opportunities. And that can cost you money.

Not everybody has a bank account. Moreover, not everybody wants to use a bank account to transfer funds to a gambling account. There are now many different payment methods on the market and each comes with its own pros and cons.

And one of the main attributes that sets these products apart is speed. And it isn’t just getting money into your account that is important. Withdrawing it back the other way also needs to be swift. And some payment methods simply can’t live up to expectations.

So we are going to break down a few of the most common payment platforms and see how they compare.

But for a more in-depth look at the subject, Casino.xyz provides one of the biggest payment guides for online gambling.

Debit cards

Let’s start with the obvious. We said that not everybody has one or indeed wants to use one. But we have to accept that they are probably the most common payment method while shopping online.

It is very simple to get cash moving at a debit card casino. Furthermore, your bank won’t charge you for making payments in your home currency. All you need are your card details and you can make payments instantly.

However, the major downside with debit card payments is when you attempt to make a withdrawal. It can take several days for the casino to get cash back into your bank account using this platform. So while it may be cheap, it certainly isn’t the fastest.

E-wallets

Electronic or digital wallets are the new preferred way to transfer cash between gambling websites and players. You can simply create an account with one of the top e-wallet providers and add funds to it. You can then use these funds to top up your ewallet casino accounts or make any other online purchases.

Again, there are no fees for making payments and deposits. But it may cost you if you are moving between different currencies. Moreover, e-wallet products will also charge a small percentage to add funds to your account.

The benefits though are speed and convenience. Not only can you get cash into your gambling account instantly, but it is also pretty quick coming back to you when you win some cash also.

These payments generally only take a day or two to complete.

There are loads of different products available in this niche. Some of the main ones include PayPal casino, Skrill casino and Neteller casino.

Bank transfers

If you’re looking for security and peace of mind while gambling online, then you can’t get much better than a bank transfer.

The superb security protocols in place mean that your cash has never been in safer hands. However, this comes at a cost. And that is the time it takes. You won’t see money in your casino account, for example, instantly.

It can take a while for the bank and gambling site to connect and complete the transaction. And sending money back the other way is even worse. Don’t be surprised if it takes over a week to get any winnings back into your bank account. It is generally free to make these kinds of transactions at most sites.

But there is a better way. Advances in this area now mean that third party transfer sites will undertake the bank transfer for you and make it instant. It will cost you a small fee. But you can maintain the same levels of security and give the speed a welcome boost at the same time.