The Fast-Rising Video-Sharing App Chingari Successfully Integrates $GARI on Its Mobile Application

India’s largest social media app, Chingari has announced the launch of its revamped video-sharing app, with the largest improvement being the inclusion of the $GARI token on its Android and iOS mobile application. Released Monday, the $GARI token will now be the official “currency” and fuel for the Chingari app users and its ecosystem.

According to the statement from the team, the integration of $GARI on the platform follows months of intensive testing and several testnet launches. In December, $GARI launched a testnet version of the revamped Chingari app with the in-app wallet to its community. More than 500 community members participated in testing the app by activating wallets and sending each other $GARI tokens.

The latest integration of the in-app $GARI token was a moment of joy for Sumit Ghosh, CEO and co-founder of Chingari, who stated it “will be a game-changer”, not only for the app users but the video creation industry as a whole. On his and his team’s excitement on the launch of the revamped Chingari mobile application and added features, Ghosh stated,

“The existing and new users will be able to Tip the other creators, boost their profile, gain governance rights, and experience a lot more features on the app. With this, we also move in the direction of being a project with the highest on-chain users.”

Launched in October 2021, the $GARI token is slowly catching the attention of Chingari users and the crypto universe too. The token launched amidst much fanfare from an event graced by Bollywood actor-cum-Chingari brand ambassador, Salman Khan, who introduced the app and $GARI token to new audiences and markets, especially in the South Asia region.

The $GARI token aims to revolutionize how content creators earn on the platform by incentivizing content creation on the app. The development team has the vision to build a creator-centric model and improve the quality of content posted on their platform via the integration of the $GARI token. Built as an SPL token on the Solana blockchain, $GARI welcomes over 35 million+ Chingari users to join the blockchain network, giving them an experience of the low cost and fast completion of transactions on the app.

Notwithstanding, as the main Chingari app ecosystem token, the $GARI token will allow users to ‘tip’ their favorite content producers on the Chingari app and ‘boost’ their profile and content. Users can also deposit and withdraw $GARI from their in-app wallet, and trade the token on some of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

More developments on Chingari

Despite being added to the Chingari app today, the $GARI token has already broken several records in the cryptocurrency universe. At the end of January, $GARI become the first-ever crypto to gain a simultaneous listing on at least six top centralized crypto exchanges, completing a record $100 million in its trading volume less than 24 hours following the listing. Some of the exchanges to list the token includes FTX, Kucoin, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, and MEXC Global.

It’s not the $GARI token that witnessed explosive growth at the start of the year but the Chingari app too. Aiming to challenge the centralized short video-making platforms such as Instagram Reels, Tiktok, and Youtube Shorts, Chingari has risen as the largest application in India. Launched in 2018, the creator-friendly app boasts as one of the biggest social media applications in the sub-continent with over 100 million+ app downloads and 35 million+ monthly active users.

Recently, the app launched a creators’ contest, ‘Chingari Star’, aiming to award the best content creators on the platform. The contest will be open for all creators and users, with the participation dates set from 15 February to 15 March 2022. By participating in the contest, creators and users stand a chance to win $GARI tokens worth INR 2 Cr. Along with the title, the Chingari Star will take home a whopping cash reward of INR 1 Crore paid in $GARI tokens.