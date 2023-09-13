The Fascinating Ways That Video Game Skills Carry Over To Other Areas of Life

Whenever pop media talks about gamers, it undoubtedly is with a slight disdain. Gamers are often seen as a toxic community with anger management issues and poor impulse control.

This narrative has been so influential that introducing yourself as a fan of video games is instantly seen as cringe-worthy. It is true that some gamers can live up to the stereotypes. However, a larger majority of players disprove the notion that gamers are the nerds of the online world.

The truth is, most gamers are awesome, and they aren’t going anywhere. Data from Statista shows that by 2027, the video game market value is set to reach $533 billion. Many of your friends are probably gamers, and the skills they develop in games often carry over to real life. Let’s find out how.

1. Gamer Skills Go Well With Casino Gambling

There are several transferable skills that assist gamers in casino games. While people might believe gambling is primarily luck-based, there are several skills involved. A strategic mindset good at pattern recognition, focus, resource management, and adaptability can make for a successful gambler.

Gamers have already had a taste of gambling in the form of loot boxes. Of course, loot boxes are purely luck, but some gamers use them as a springboard for more gambling.

Gamers may find the concept of using skills to win money exciting. Moreover, there are plenty of online establishments. The first step they usually take is stumbling upon sites like https://lucky.me/ that catalog and review casino sites.

2. Gamer Skills Open a Path to Military Recruitment

While Wagner, the Russian private military corporation, is currently being disbanded, it had tried to recruit gamers in the past, particularly those with experience in playing flight simulator games and people who could sit for long hours. However, it’s not just sketchy Russian PMCs that want gamers for this purpose.



The U.S. military has been known to use esports as a recruitment tool. This is probably because militaries and video games both attract a target demographic between seventeen and twenty-eight.

Perhaps the most fascinating revelation is that gamers appear to make better drone operators than pilots. A study conducted by researchers at the University of Liverpool showed that gamers scored higher than professional pilots. The research focused on personality, particularly in areas of conscientiousness, agreeableness, extraversion, and neuroticism.

The results showed that gamers did better than general aviation pilots and were able to deal better with stressful situations. This appears to be linked to their lower levels of neuroticism in the study.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Don’t gamers already gamble in the form of loot boxes?

Loot boxes aren’t found in every game. It depends on the publisher whether they choose to implement loot boxes. The subject of loot boxes is still controversial, and many countries deem them to be gambling. Countries like the Netherlands are even thinking about banning loot boxes.

2. What other fields and career options can gamer skills carry over to?

Occupations that require high hand-eye coordination can be a great fit for gamers. Research has shown that surgeons who played certain video games were better at laparoscopic surgery. They had a reduction of errors by 47% and worked 39% faster as well. (Note: These figures come from a 2007 study).

Similarly, fields like graphic design can be a good fit for gamers considering their experience in appreciating good storytelling.

3. How can gamers develop their skills to be marketable and applicable outside gaming?

There are a number of training tools that exist on the market to improve various skills. For instance, Aim Lab is a game that is specifically designed to improve your hand-eye coordination, reaction time, and accuracy.

Those aspiring to get tapped into drone piloting programs can spend time on flight simulator games. Velocidrone for instance, comes very close to simulating an FPV drone control experience.

Conclusion

There is clear evidence that games aren’t just mindless hobbies, but hold great value for the skills they help develop. From healthcare to military applications, it is obvious that society at large benefits from the gaming community.

Many of the skills developed through games can also come into play in daily life contexts.

Games like Squad allow you to be the leader of a group of eight other gamers playing different roles. The leadership skills gained from coordinating attacks, holding the squad together during defense, and communicating with others are invaluable.

Hopefully, more people come to appreciate games for their unique contributions to society.

