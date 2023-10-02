The Evolution of Modern Logistics: How Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management is Paving the Way

British logistician Keith Oliver is credited with coining the term “supply chain management,” which first appeared in an interview with Arnold Kransdorff in the June 4, 1982 issue of the Financial Times. However, supply chain management tools had already existed in the form of warehouse, inventory, and route management applications. The first digitalized inventory management and forecasting system was released in 1963 by IBM. Modern, sophisticated software, such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management differs a lot from its predecessors. The advanced solutions help companies leverage the innovations of Industry 4.0 and increase their competitiveness. To find out more about the role this leading ERP system plays in the digital transformation of modern businesses, read this article.

Key features of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management

To understand the benefits of the supply chain management application from Microsoft, explore the following list.

1. Real-time visibility

One of the biggest advantages of Microsoft Dynamics 365 is the fact that it works with real-time data retrieved from numerous different sources. It collects continuously updated datasets in one place to provide real-time visibility for all components of a supply chain, which is incredibly important for business operations.

2. IoT integration

In addition to data provided by parties involved in the supply chain, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management also collects real-time data generated by the devices equipped with the Internet of Things (IoT) deployed at every stage of the supply chain, including the manufacturing and warehouse floors. This contributes to overall efficiency and, in particular, improves asset management and the security of logistics processes.

3. Predictive analytics

The ability to process large volumes of historical data and identify hidden patterns and trends thanks to built-in machine learning algorithms makes Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management a valuable assistant for data-driven decision-making.

Better understanding and forecasting demand for specific products, as well as the components needed to produce them, is one of the applications of the predictive analytics functionality provided by Dynamics 365 FSCM. Another typical use case for this feature is flexible routing for shipments and material deliveries.

4. High scalability and flexibility

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management is specifically designed to be a scalable solution that can meet the growing needs of even the largest enterprises. It features robust performance required to handle numerous business processes and countless records.

Meanwhile, you can start small with this application as Microsoft uses a security role-based licensing plan for the applications included in its ERP system. That means you can pay for the exact number of users, and the fee is determined by the level of their access to the software features. This means that the cost is proportionally lower for users with limited access to the software features.

This makes Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management affordable for smaller companies, despite its cutting-edge features. Moreover, you can not only quickly expand your supply chain management system, but also adapt it to the reduced requirements of your company, if such a need arises.

Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management – a comprehensive solution

Unlike many other similar applications, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management is aimed to be a part of a comprehensive solution that can be flexibly expanded depending on an organization’s needs.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management is an application that can be perfectly combined with another Microsoft software product dedicated to finance management. Together, they form a complete enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Before the recent changes, the two applications were offered as a single product known as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations.

In addition, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management can be seamlessly integrated with Microsoft’s CRM solutions, which include modules for sales, marketing, field service, and more.

Does your company need Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management?

To understand whether Microsoft’s supply chain management solution is the right option for you, it is recommended to conduct a thorough assessment of the current state of your company’s supply chain processes. This will help you identify the areas that need improvement and support. Also, keep in mind the importance of a financial evaluation of a potential investment in such a solution.

Keep in mind that Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management has many features that can prove to be life-changing for most businesses, as they are equipped with innovative technologies that open up new possibilities for planning and management. Even if your business is small at the moment, efficient supply chain management can accelerate its growth. Moreover, as mentioned earlier, the flexibility of this solution makes it suitable for companies of different sizes.

Meanwhile, Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management can become a real savior for large companies that are looking for ways to increase their competitiveness on the market and generate more revenue. It is especially recommended for companies looking to combine supply chain management functionality with other ERP and CRM products.

Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management represents a quantum leap in the world of logistics, as its rich features and sophisticated technologies enable companies to boost their productivity to levels previously unimaginable.

Real-time visibility and unification of data from diverse sources, IoT and AI integration, high scalability and flexibility, and the ability to use this solution with the financial management application and CRM software give Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management a competitive advantage over alternative applications.

