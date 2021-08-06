The extraordinary accomplishments of black women are not new. However, she has often been seen as different by others, including the black man. Born advocates, change agents, good trouble makers, and truth-tellers, the black woman is expected by society to be strong. Fortunately, she gets to stand on the shoulders of a long line of long past skillful and resilient black women.

When discussing the successful black woman, honorary mention should go to big-name women changing the world. Such women include Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Tyra Banks, Meghan Markle, and Serena Williams. Even so, other successful black women are doing world-changing work daily in their corner. The everyday lifestyle of the successful black woman, in general, varies. They help others succeed while enjoying themselves in the company of others and more.

The Everyday Lifestyle of the Successful Black Woman

Workplace

Successful black women often find themselves one of the very few black women and black people in a room. As such, she finds herself constantly navigating race and gender in the workplace and trying to prove her worth. As a result, she loses her confidence and her productivity as she starts to second-guess herself and her work.

Despite the obstacles and setbacks resulting from intersecting dynamics of race, gender, and other identities, she is expected to remain resilient to meet her goals. So, for her to advance in her career, she develops heightened levels in skills such as emotional intelligence, authenticity, and agility. To succeed, the black woman is often forced to understand the interpersonal and political energy at the workplace.

Still, she has to know how to manage and react to situations that threaten to undermine her sense of competence and well-being. She then has to show flexibility in her capacity to transform obstacles such as self-doubt and being assumed to be incapable into opportunities to learn, develop, and exceed expectations. Without these, her chances of being seen as successful are dim as she will find herself navigating between the extremes of hyper-visibility and invisibility.

Relationships

Early on, the successful black woman realizes that her success depends heavily on developing relationships with people who recognize her talent. She looks up to these persons as mentors, and they give her a safe space to make mistakes and learn from such. Finally, they provide an honest response about her performance and make it their business to support her and create opportunities for her to succeed.

This realization makes her more motivated and purposeful. As a way of giving back, she looks into what is lacking in her community and steps up to fill the void. She often does this by deciding to give other black girls the precious resources that would have made a difference for her growing up.

Self-Care and Self-Improvement

Self-care is an essential ingredient in living a wholesome and successful life. In the life of the successful black woman, it is the first step to foundational healing and recognition of internal power. She knows that she cannot give to others if she has not spent time taking care of herself.

The woman knows that she has to put in place a self-care practice to maximize her quality of life and success. And she is aware that if she does not put her wellness as a priority, it will poorly reflect on her mentally and otherwise.

She creates routines that allow her mind, body, and spirit to be well. Also, she endeavors to take time from her busy life to connect with other black women and engage in cultural and spiritual practices that heal her. Such methods include shared dialogue, exercises, yoga, and meditation. Through these practices, the successful black woman can learn to affirm herself and shower herself with acts of self-love.

Mental Wellness

The successful black woman is aware that she is responsible for her choice. Whether she chooses to meditate, sleep, or write, cook, and exercise, that action starts within her. She understands that they will be days when she feels less than deserving, talented, and worthy. And she knows that she is not alone in the feeling. Yet, she also knows that she is thriving despite her class, education, and reputation.

Other than caring for herself mentally, she uses any opportunity given to her to inspire other black women to step out of their struggles and step into lives that they love.

Knowing that she is always being looked up to by other black women, she uses her space to uplift others and helps them own the power they possess. Being aware of true love, rather than judging, she encourages and affirms others, letting them know that she loves them.

Food

Apart from taking care of herself mentally, the successful black woman is conscious of her physical health. She knows that what she consumes has a lasting impact on her body. Thus, to ensure that she lives a wholesome and abundant life, she engages in healthy eating. She is also interested in informing others that they should be confident enough to understand what they are consuming. This knowledge will help them to make better-informed purchase decisions that will improve their health.

Physical Exercise

In her quest for self-care, the successful black woman uses her platform to introduce women to necessary physical exercises. Such exercises then help them make healthier choices, no matter where they are in their wellness journey.

Beauty

No one size fits all is a statement well understood by the successful black woman. Being aware that a particular dress does not look amazing on all body sizes, she does not trouble herself with beauty stereotypes. As a result, she does not delve into any new beauty product without understanding why she should be switching products in the first place. Instead, she takes her time to understand what beauty means to her, and she acts on her convictions.

Conclusion

The successful black woman is the online blogger, the wife, the nurse, the activist, and the highflyer. She is the woman who sees an opportunity to be better even in the tedious aspects of ordinary life. As such, her everyday lifestyle is one of constant working towards a goal. But she often gets used to taking care of others that she rarely slows down to ask herself what she needs. She also forgets that she is human and deserves time to process the trauma and complications in her daily life.

