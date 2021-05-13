The Different Types Of Industrial Labels And The Benefits Of Using Them

Industrial labels, tapes, and tags are just one of the many important pieces of equipment in labs and warehouses. That is why it is important to get high-quality, industry-tested labels.

There are different types of labels. All come with different features and some of them are specifically made for particular purposes. The difference in others is just in the way they are made and the materials used to make them. Check them out below;

Chemical-Resistant Color Labels

Chemical resistant labels are great when you are dealing with harsh chemicals. They come in different sizes and widths. You can also get them in at least 6 colors so it makes labeling containers easy, even for big projects. And just like the name suggests, the label is chemical resistant.

Pressure-Sensitive Labels

These ones are also one of the most popular types of labels you can get in the market and one that is most commonly used. These adhesive water-based labels can be designed as permanent labels. You can also get the removable ones, designed to be peeled without causing any damage to the product’s surface or without even using any solvents.

Shrink-Sleeve Labels

They are also called shrink-wrap labels. These are printed on a plastic (polymer), wraps around the whole bottle or containers, and are heated so that they can shrink the film onto the product. There are multiple different ways you can apply the heat; either by a handheld gun or passing through a heat tunnel through conveyor belts (for large batches).

Thermal Labels

These are also known as direct thermal labels, and change color when passed through heat. The printing of these labels does not need ribbons, ink, or toners. The labels are created by a heating element, applied directly on the label materials, in the shape of images and words.

If you are looking for a long-lasting label, this might not be the best option. Its biggest disadvantage is that it is not durable, they fade fast, or when another heat source hits them, they tend to change colors. This may interfere and obscure the image or message on them.

Benefits of Labeling In The Industry

There are many things and components in industries and factories that need labeling. And there are multiple benefits of labeling when it comes to these products. Some of the advantages of labeling include;

If you are looking to grab the attention of your consumer or your audience, you might want to use colored labels or those with huge letters, words, or even images. It also plays a role, encouraging your buyers to make the purchase. Labeling is key when it comes to attention-grabbing.

One of the common reasons why labels are used in industries is to code and set aside differences between products. This helps prevent confusion and mixtures of different products. It also comes to play when grouping similar products. It makes it easy to tell the different products.

Alongside coding and setting aside different and similar products, labeling also helps in information transmission. This means you can easily find important information in terms of usage, recycling, transporting, storing, product validity, and other instructions as to how to handle the product and what to expect.

You can also always expect your consumer to be reading these instructions on your products. This allows them to know what is in the food or whatever products. If your labels do not provide any information and guidelines then chances are customers will pass.

Some of the information customers are always looking for on the labels include the list of ingredients, health risks if there are any, instruction and direction on how to use and store the products, and such.