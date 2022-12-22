The Definitive Guide to Applying for a 186 Visa

By Matt McGratch

The 186 visa Australia is a permanent residence visa for skilled workers nominated by their employer or seeking to work in a designated regional area in Australia. If you are a skilled worker looking to move to Australia, the 186 visa is a great option to consider.

To apply for this visa, there are certain criteria that must be met. The most important criteria are that the applicant is sponsored by an approved business who has committed to employing them for at least two years and that the applicant possesses ‘exceptional’ skills, which are considered beneficial to Australia’s economy.

The application process for this visa can seem daunting due to the sheer amount of paperwork and documentation required. However, with the proper guidance and understanding of the process, applicants can successfully secure a 186 visa.

This article will provide a comprehensive guide to help you understand the process of applying for a 186 visa and what you need to do to increase your chances of success.

Eligibility for a 186 Visa

To be eligible for a 186 visa, you must meet the following criteria:

An approved Australian employer must nominate you

You must have the required skills, qualifications, and experience for the nominated position

You must pass a skills assessment in your nominated occupation

You must be under the age of 45 at the time of application

You must meet the English language requirements

You must meet the health and character requirements

You can apply for a 186 visa under two streams: the Direct Entry stream and the Temporary Residence Transition stream. The Direct Entry stream is for applicants who have not previously worked in Australia, while the Temporary Residence Transition stream is for applicants who are currently in Australia on a temporary visa and have been working for their nominating employer for at least the last two years.

Applying for a 186 Visa

The process of applying for a 186 visa involves several steps, which include:

Nomination by an approved Australian employer: Your employer must first nominate you for a position in their company. They must provide evidence that they cannot find an Australian citizen or permanent resident to fill the position.

Skills assessment: You must then pass a skills assessment in your nominated occupation. The relevant assessing authority in your field conducts this.

Expression of Interest (EOI): After receiving your skills assessment, you can submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) through the Department of Home Affairs SkillSelect system. In your EOI, you will need to provide information about your skills, qualifications, and work experience.

Invitation to Apply: If your EOI is selected, you will receive an invitation to apply for a 186 visa. You will have 60 days to submit a complete application, including all required documents and fees.

Processing of your application: Once it is received, it will be reviewed by a case officer. If your application is approved, you will be granted a 186 visa.

Tips for a Successful 186 Visa Application

To increase your chances of success in obtaining a 186 visa, here are some tips to follow:

Make sure you meet all the eligibility criteria

Ensure that you have the required skills, qualifications, and experience for the nominated position

Make sure you pass the skills assessment in your nominated occupation

Submit a complete and accurate Expression of Interest (EOI)

Provide all the required documents and fees with your application

Ensure that you meet the English language requirements

Meet the health and character requirements

Conclusion

The 186 visa is a great option for skilled workers looking to move to Australia and work in a designated regional area. By following the steps outlined in this guide and adhering to the eligibility requirements, you can increase your chances of success in obtaining a 186 visa.

