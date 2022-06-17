The Crypto Winter is Here – Now What?

Yes, we’re in a bear market, and it’s not favorable for cryptocurrency traders. But this is also an opportunity for new investors to enter the market at a lower price. A crisis is an opportunity in disguise—and that applies perfectly here. The cryptocurrency market has been witnessing a lot of volatility in recent months—the prices have crashed significantly, and most digital currencies have lost value.

Even after multiple dips and recoveries, few coins have performed well enough to remain relevant among investors. In such times, it is vital to keep our heads up and maintain long-term focus as this is not going to last forever. If you are someone who likes taking risks and is ready to invest your savings in risky markets—but are also comfortable with the possibility of losing money—now might be a good time for you to invest in the crypto space.

Strategies to Survive the Crypto Winter

Here are a few things to keep in mind during the crypto winter.

You need to have a clear and realistic investment goal. While it’s important to have a long-term focus, it’s essential to have a realistic investment goal in place. This will help guide you during times of crisis when the prices are falling.

Understand what you’re investing in and why—this will help keep your focus on your investment goal and make informed decisions when the prices are falling.

Most importantly, you must avoid letting emotions such as fear, greed, or envy affect your investment decisions. Investing in a bear market is not easy. It can be especially frustrating if you have come from the bull market. However, with a clear investment goal and a strong understanding of the market – you can survive and even thrive in a bear market .

Steer Clear of Scam Coins and Fake News

Fake news is the biggest enemy in the cryptocurrency world. The scammers have always been there, but the problem has recently become even worse because of the bear market. Scammers are trying to exploit investors by spreading fake news on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

You must be careful when reading news about cryptocurrencies and always verify the news before you share it with others so that you can avoid scams. The same applies to coins that you are considering investing in; find out whether they are scams or not before investing your money in them.

You May Have Heard of This Before, But – Diversify!

To survive a bear market, diversify your investments. Diversification helps to reduce the risk associated with investing in the crypto market. This will also help you in the long-term as the crypto market is not only looking at a bear market but also a bull market. You must remember that the crypto market is volatile and will experience multiple ups and downs. You should always try to hedge your bet and avoid putting all your money in one particular coin because you never know when a particular coin might become worthless.

Consider Staking

Staking is a good way to earn passive income from your crypto stash. It essentially refers to the practice of locking away your coins on a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain for a period of time and being rewarded for it. The best part about staking is that it increases the size of your wallet even in a bear market, so when the bull market resumes, you start with more than you had previously. Besides, staking also lowers the possibility of panic selling because your fund is securely locked on a blockchain.

Look for Ways to Earn Passively

Besides staking, you can also put your current crypto assets to use by depositing them in a crypto interest-earning platform. It is a great way of earning passive income in the form of crypto interest. All you have to do is choose a reliable and safe platform. Hodlnaut is one platform that enables you to earn up to 9.41% APY on cryptocurrencies. Opening an interest account is free and easy. So if you already own some crypto, earning interest on them is a good idea this crypto winter. Hodlnaut pays the interest you earn weekly, and you can view your asset holdings from the dashboard anytime, anywhere.

With the above strategies, you should be able to navigate the crypto bear market. Remember to diversify your portfolio, avoid investing in scam coins, do your research and make investment decisions pragmatically. Having said that, like any type of investment, crypto investment is subject to risks, and it is advisable to make informed decisions.