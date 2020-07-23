The Complete Guide to Managing your Business Finances

Sound financial management really is the heart of any business. It doesn’t matter how big or even how small you might be because if you do not have a sound financial plan then you may find that your business fails and that you suffer overall.

Open a Business Bank Account

The first thing that you have to make sure you do is open a business bank account. All limited companies need to have a separate bank account in order to be legal. Although sole traders are not legally required to open an account, if you do then, you will save a huge amount of time. You will also make it much easier to keep your finances in order overall. Consider things such as transaction fees, introductory offers and even admin features too.

Hire an Accountant

Keeping on top of any money you have coming into your account is essential, and even though it is possible for you to invest in cloud accounting software, you still need to make sure that you hire an accountant as well. If you don’t then you may find that you end up losing out and that you struggle to make enough time in the day to run your business. If you need some help funding your accountant then read more about business loans here.

Choose Cloud Accounting Software

Almost every business out there needs to invest in some kind of cloud accounting software. Cloud accounting software can be a very good solution for any business if you do not want to hire a professional. If you are a growing company then you have to make sure that you meet your tax obligations and that you always have a way of keeping up with expenses. If you want to make things easier then consider investing in FreeAgent, QuickBooks or even Xero if you can.

Send Good Invoices

When you send out invoices, you have to make sure that you know exactly what work is being invoiced for and that you also try and keep track of how many payments the client has made so far, and what time they take to make the payment in general. If you have late-paying clients then of course, this is going to work against you. You may even find that you struggle to keep your business afloat because of this. If you want to get around this then you will soon find that there are many ways to deal with clients like this, and if you put the work in, you’ll be able to not only stop your late payments from becoming an issue, but also stop your clients from paying late overall.

Of course, managing your business finances doesn’t need to be a long and difficult process, but you do need to make sure that you are always keeping track of what money you have coming into your business. There are various tools out there that can help you to do this and when you invest in them, you will soon find that it is easier than ever for you to not only stay on top, but to also get ahead.