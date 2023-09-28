The Common Traits Shared by Every Viral TikTok Video

For many TikTok creators, achieving virality represents the ultimate triumph on the platform. It signifies a significant surge in views, likes, and followers, potentially catapulting one’s career into the realm of successful content creation. However, the path to creating a viral TikTok video is not straightforward, as it relies not only on content characteristics but also on the platform’s algorithm. Nevertheless, there are specific traits that can enhance a video’s chances of going viral. To increase your shot at viral fame, consider incorporating as many of these tips as possible. Although there’s no guaranteed formula, these strategies offer the best chance of becoming a viral sensation.

1. Cross-Promote Across Social Media Platforms

The ultimate metric for determining virality is the view count, regardless of whether those views come from TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any other platform. Make sure your followers on other social media platforms are aware of your TikTok content and encourage them to check it out. Given the popularity of short, catchy videos across multiple platforms, TikTok content aligns seamlessly with user preferences.

2. Embrace Controversy (with Caution)

Controversy can be a double-edged sword, but when used thoughtfully, it can be a secret weapon for attracting more views. Why? Because controversy sparks engagement, and TikTok’s algorithm favors videos with high engagement rates. Whether your video delves into a hot take on a political issue or presents an unconventional perspective on the latest tech trend, viewers are likely to have strong opinions. Encourage discussion while maintaining a respectful and constructive tone.

3. Prioritize Entertainment Value

TikTok videos, especially viral ones, are all about entertainment. The most popular videos on the platform possess a unique quality that compels viewers to re-watch, comment, and share with friends. Begin with a compelling “hook” or introduction to draw viewers in. Follow it up with genuinely entertaining content, and you have the essential ingredients for a successful video.

4. Keep It Concise

While TikTok initially allowed for 15-second videos and later expanded to 3 minutes, and even 10 minutes, shorter videos tend to perform better for virality. Given the platform’s short attention spans, aim to keep your videos between 9 and 15 seconds for the best shot at going viral. This duration aligns with the sweet spot for viral content.

5. Drive Engagement Through Interaction

As previously mentioned, TikTok’s algorithm favors videos with high engagement rates. One simple way to boost engagement is by responding to comments. This not only increases engagement on specific videos but also fosters a sense of community. Encourage viewers to share their thoughts, express differing opinions, or engage with your video through Duets or Stitches.

6. Strategic Posting Times

Upgrading your TikTok account provides access to analytics data that reveals when your videos receive the highest views. Utilize this information to post at optimal times each day, potentially boosting your view count. If you have a regular TikTok account, consider following platform-wide analytics for recommended posting times.

7. Utilize Trending Audios and Hashtags

Many trending audios and hashtags on TikTok have already achieved virality and remain popular on the platform. While it’s beneficial to incorporate these into your videos, keep an eye out for emerging audios and hashtags that show promise. Pairing the right video with a rising audio or hashtag can be a key component of your journey to creating a viral video.

8. Consider Buying TikTok Followers

In many cases, potential viewers decide whether to watch a video based on its popularity. If a video appears entertaining but has only a handful of likes or the account a handful of followers, it might go unnoticed. However, the same video, recommended with hundreds or thousands of likes and followers, is far more likely to attract viewers. If your videos aren’t receiving many organic likes, purchasing followers on TikTok can significantly boost their visibility.

While it’s impossible to guarantee the creation of a viral video, combining these strategies increases your chances of becoming the next TikTok sensation.