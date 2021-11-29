The Changing Face of the Aviation Industry

The coronavirus pandemic hit the aviation industry with relentless force. Flights were grounded, airlines went bust, and consumers stopped flying. The aviation industry collapsed overnight, and it’s only just starting to recover. Although the pandemic has started to fade, the climate emergency has never been so emergent. The aviation industry has an enormous impact on the environment, and that will need to change.

Let’s take a closer look at how the aviation industry is likely to change in the next few years.

Environmental pressure

At the recent COP26 Summit, the UK government and other world leaders made some ambitious climate goals. In the UK, one strategy aims to ban the sale of diesel and petrol vehicles by 2030. Air travel alone accounts for 2.5% of global carbon emissions. Planes produce more carbon dioxide than any other form of transport. In fact, avoiding one flight is the equivalent of going car-free for an entire year.

The climate emergency is all over the news and social media. There is a growing pressure to be more eco-conscious – whether it’s in your personal life or business. The aviation industry needs to adapt to the new environmentally conscious world. In the future, we might see planes with more sustainable fuel or airlines offsetting their carbon footprint with green initiatives.

Changing demand

The pandemic drastically increased the digitisation of the working world. Instead of travelling across the world for a business meeting, we used video call technology. Instead of flying abroad for a holiday, we made the most of our staycations in the UK. There has been a dramatic change in the demand for flights. However, some private aviation groups, like Vista Global, are offering flights for specific needs. Chartered flights can help to meet the needs of the few who need to travel indefinitely. They can help to reduce carbon emissions from mass air travel and make sure customers are getting exactly what they need.

Financial concerns

The aviation industry took a bit hit from coronavirus. Some companies may be in need of further financial support to cover the costs of the pandemic. Automation technology could help to reduce expenses and speed up processes. For example, automating laminating cells could be used to manufacture parts of the plane. The initial investment in automation software and machinery can be quite high. However, over time, manufacturers can save money and make their production process more efficient.

The aviation industry is at a turning point, and changes need to be made. The pandemic changed our need and reliance on travel for business and personal endeavours. The aviation industry needs to become more environmentally friendly to survive the new climate goals. The climate emergency is a pressing matter, and governments across the world are imposing new restrictions. It’s time for the aviation industry to address its carbon footprint and make the necessary changes.