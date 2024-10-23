The American Dream is one of the most sought-after realities for immigrants. However, it is a lengthy process and each year over eighty-five thousand applicants hoping for naturalization as United States citizens are denied. Immigration lawyers assess aspiring applicants’ cases and inform them of their options. Citizenship is the ultimate goal of the immigration process, but first, they may receive something temporary. Before they apply for citizenship, they must be a permanent resident for several years through residency.

“Due to the extremely limited avenues under the United States immigration system, obtaining a temporary residency can be very challenging,” said immigration lawyer Mario A Godoy. Godoy explained that if an undocumented person is caught trying to apply for citizenship, they may be placed in a removal proceeding instead. The proceeding may end in deportation, an unfavorable result that raises concern for applicants when applying for citizenship.

Luckily the risk of rejection is relatively low. It is usually people with criminal records, serious immigration fraud, or those who pose security concerns that would be rejected. Monitoring immigration policies is critical when applying. From a recent social study by the US Department of Homeland Security, Mexico, India, the Philippines, Cuba, and the People’s Republic of China are the top countries for naturalized citizens as of 2021. This means that based on the current policies, residents of these countries have a higher chance of a successful citizenship application.

There were many instances when immigrants needed help understanding the steps they must take when seeking citizenship. This comes as a result of language barriers, which is a major challenge many immigrants face. For example when immigrants are seeking asylum in the United States they must apply for asylum using the I-589 form within one year of being in the United States. However, this step is often done incorrectly due to language barriers. Leading to a rejected application when they do eventually go to apply. Any denied asylum case is automatically referred to immigration court.

In addition, an applicant’s English is critical as they undergo an English language proficiency test which measures their ability to read, write, speak and understand English. After meeting the requirements that applicants must meet under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, an applicant can begin the naturalization process by filing the N-400 form. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) then interviews all applicants after reviewing their applications to determine their eligibility. If approved, applicants must attend an oath ceremony before a judge or USCIS official. The costs and waivers of becoming a U.S. citizen can be costly; the N-400 form is over $700. Which for many can be too much, especially since they may also need to hire a lawyer to take on their case.

However, if the applicant is experiencing any of the three criteria for an application fee waiver, they may be able to avoid having to pay the fees for the application. The requirements are: if the applicant, their spouse, or the head of the household currently receives a means-tested benefit. The household’s income is 150 percent or below Federal Poverty Guidelines at the time of the application. The applicant is currently experiencing financial hardships that prevent them from paying the filing fees.

Contacting an immigration lawyer doesn’t only help you work through the kinks or unexpected legal barriers that you may encounter but they also provide a sense of comfort and calm through the process and lastly but definitely not least they provide unbiased counsel in your best interest. This is why it is very important to consult an immigration lawyer whenever applying for a US Citizenship.