The Business Of Healthcare: 5 Thriving Career Paths For Entrepreneurs

The healthcare sector is ideal for prospective entrepreneurs to build successful careers and deliver value to the community. A healthcare business directly provides health-related goods and services to consumers or industry medical providers. And with the continuous medical and technological advancements, innovative entrepreneurs have many opportunities to improve health and wellness in society by providing high-quality medical products and services.

Notably, it’s best to choose a profession based on your academic qualification and area of training. That’s because you’ll already have the knowledge, skills, and experience to run your healthcare entity more efficiently. Read on for five career paths to consider in healthcare:

1. Medical Supply Chain Procurement Specialist

Patients and healthcare facilities have an ongoing need for medical supplies and equipment. These include medicine, sterilizers, patient monitors, hospital stretchers, syringes, walkers, crutches, and other items. Therefore, as a supply chain procurement specialist, you’ll source and resell medical supplies and equipment to medical facilities and resellers.

And even if you have a physical store, it’s vital to have an online presence to expand reach and provide convenience to the customer. Ideally, an online store is accessible from anywhere, provided there’s internet access so your clients can purchase your products and services from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, you’d want to conduct market research to ensure you’re stocking the right medical products for your target audience.

Most health procurement specialists, an example being medical distributor ciamedical.com, sell medical products in bulk to healthcare facilities. This way, hospitals and other resellers can take advantage of volume purchasing and avoid medical supply shortages.

2. Medical Records Management

Build a business that manages vital health records for clinics or health organizations. It’s essential for healthcare providers who need the services but can’t afford an in-house team. Therefore, they’re an ideal market for medical records management since they can outsource the work to your organization.

Particularly, you’d want to leverage digital systems to facilitate the exchange of health information electronically. Currently, most healthcare facilities have switched to Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to enable instant access to patient records and other vital medical data for more efficient care. Besides, it’ll significantly reduce your operational costs by eliminating paperwork and reducing the time it takes to organize and maintain physical records.

3. Medical Billing Service

Most medical facilities outsource financial functions such as billing to third-party service providers so they can focus on serving patients. Also, medical billing may require complex coding, especially when submitting patients’ insurance claims. Therefore, healthcare providers see it feasible to let the experts do the work to improve efficiency.

However, advanced hospitals and medical organizations may have in-house staff to handle their financial documentation. In that case, it’s best to target small clinics that may not have extra staff and time to manage coding and billing.

The good thing is that you can work remotely and provide billing services to multiple clients. You’ll require billing software to facilitate the transactions. However, you must be compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to protect the privacy, integrity, and security of sensitive health information. HIPAA sets sensitive patient data protection standards.

4. Health Insurance

As a health insurance specialist, you can work directly with individuals seeking health insurance to offer guidance about the most efficient plans. Here are some services you may offer:

Provide financial protection to people from catastrophic health events such as car crashes

Negotiate discounts for health services for covered patients

Help clients select hospitals based on the quality of clinicians

However, starting a health insurance company may require significant initial capital. You’ll need to hire employees, get office space, and plan comprehensive marketing campaigns to promote your insurance products. Therefore, if you’re short of money, consider getting a business loan from a financial institution to help grow your business.

5. Nutritionist

Nutritionists or dietitians counsel clients on efficient nutrition intake and habits to lead a healthy life. You’ll require a bachelor’s degree in nutrition or a related food science course and supervised training, usually through an internship, to become a certified nutritionist. Also, you may have to obtain a license from the Commission on Dietetic Registration. Below are some of the services you may offer as a dietitian:

Assess clients’ diet and nutritional needs – For example, you’ll have to evaluate the effects of your clients’ current meal plans and modify the dietary plan to a healthy one.

Provide nutritional advice personally tailored for every client

Use food and nutrition to help patients manage chronic diseases and conditions such as diabetes

Help clients navigate weight gain, food allergies, sensitivities, and other nutritional conditions

Follow up care for clients with long-term nutritional needs

You must be an expert in the area to help people use food and nutrition to manage diseases and ensure improved health. Also, it’s best to be updated with the latest nutritional science research to ensure you provide accurate and up-to-date dietary advice to your clients.

Conclusion

The medical industry has created many healthcare-related careers for entrepreneurs. And with the increased demand for medical products and services, the healthcare business is expected to thrive. Choose a profession based on your specific education and skill to scale efficiently.