Akron, Ohio-based rock band, The Black Keys, is about to embark on a new tour, and it’s time for fans to look forward to an evening of dynamic indie-rock live shows. The group formed in 2001 consists of childhood friends drummer Patrick Carney and vocalist/guitarist Dan Auerbach. They started their musical journey as an independent act and self-recorded songs in basements until eventually emerging in the 00s as one of the most renowned garage rock groups. If you want to see their live performances, you can now get your The Black Keys concert tickets.

How To Buy Black Keys Concert Tickets

Buy them here > Black Keys concert tickets





The Black Keys released its first album, The Big Come Up, in 2002 through the indie label Alive. It earned the duo a new Fat Possum Records deal. Cartney and Auerbach spent the following decade touring small clubs extensively, frequently appearing on music festivals, and releasing albums to build an underground fanbase. Although their albums Rubber Factory (2004) and Attack & Release (2008) boosted their profile and earned critical acclaim, the pair got their commercial breakthrough with Brothers (2010), which received three Grammy Awards.

Their seventh studio album El Camino (2011), was also successful and reached the Billboard 200 Chart at No.2. The Black Keys subsequently released more hit albums and singles, which gained them wider recognition in the music scene. Don’t miss out on a show by The Black Keys to experience their catchy tunes and talents in person. You can secure a spot now by getting a pair of The Black Keys concert tickets.

There are a number of ways you can book The Black Keys concert tickets to see the upcoming shows. First, you can head to the duo’s official website or the venue’s website by finding out where they are performing. The internet is also abundant in ticketing websites from where you can snag a good deal for your preferred tickets. Keep tabs on your favorite ones and compare their prices to get the best one. You can purchase your tickets during a presale, a general sale, or even on the day of the show if you want to buy them at heavily discounted prices. Most sellers usually drop the ticket prices when the shows are very near, but you may not want to take that risk if you’re determined to see The Black Keys concerts.

The Black Keys has ten studio albums, 21 singles, two extended plays, one live album, and 22 music videos to their name. They have received several award nominations and won six Grammy Awards, one MTV Video Music Award, and one Brit Award. While touring, the duo is accompanied by a set of talented musicians, including Zach Gabbard (bassist and backing vocalist), Andy Gabbard (guitarist and backing vocalist), and Steve Marion (guitarist).

The duo has come a long way from performing in small clubs to entertaining thousands of people at numerous festivals, including Lollapalooza and Coachella. Whenever they perform, you’re sure to see a large crowd. Therefore, tickets to see The Black Keys concerts can sometimes be challenging to find. During the El Camino Tour, they managed to sell out Madison Square Garden in just fifteen minutes. So if you’re a big fan of them, you know the drill by now- go early or go home!

Grab your The Black Keys concert tickets today to hear their top hits like “Tighten Up,” “Gold on the Ceiling,” “Strange Times,” “Your Touch,” “Little Black Submarines,” “I’ll Be Your Man,” and “Girl Is On My Mind.” If you love the studio versions of these, you wouldn’t want to miss out on the live shows!

Where are The Black Keys performing?

MGM Grand Garden Arena- Las Vegas, NV; USANA Amphitheater0 Salt Lake City, UT; Red Rocks Amphitheater- Morrison, CO; Budweiser Stage- Toronto, ON; Climate Pledge Arena- Seattle, WA; and Rogers Arena- Vancouver, BC; are some venues The Black Keys will be performing their shows in. You can check out their complete schedule to find out if there is a show near you.

How Much are The Black Keys Tickets?

On average, The Black Keys concert tickets cost $160 per piece. If you’re looking for cheap tickets, you might find them for as low as $13. And the most you can expect to spend to see The Black Keys concert is around $5500. Since the ticket prices fluctuate depending on aspects like the venue, seat location, city, day of the week, and supporting acts, it’s best to keep track of the prices online before buying. Once you’ve found your perfect ticket, make sure not to waste any time securing it, as many other fans might be looking at the same one.