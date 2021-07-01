The Biggest Problem Gamblers Are Facing in the Epidemic

For nearly 2 years, the world has been fighting an invisible threat in the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world, hitting numerous industries hard and living people without jobs. The gambling industry was one of those hit hardest. With closures in effect for the biggest part of 2020 which still continue in some countries, gamblers have had a hard time enjoying what they know best.

One of the largest problems was not being able to walk into casinos and playing roulette, slots, or whatever any player enjoys. Sure, online casinos have experienced a renaissance during the pandemic, but they’ve also given birth to several new issues.

With online gambling on the rise in the past year and a half, many gamblers have deepened their addiction. As a matter of fact, gambling addiction has become a major problem in many countries, with the online casino industry doing its best to prevent it.

Most online casinos today are using different ways to battle the online gambling epidemic and help players from getting into trouble. One of them is Gamstop. You can see an introduction to Gamstop in this article and learn more about how it helps players from falling neck-deep into the dangers of gambling.

How Does Gamstop Work?

Gamstop is an online service available to players from the UK which strives to help those in need. If not conducted responsibly, gambling can be a dangerous and addictive habit. This has been a big problem for many players since the pandemic started. In order to battle the dangers of online gambling, many casinos have partnered with Gamstop to help their customers.

It’s a free service available to all players that allows them to block access to sites registered with Gamstop. The service aims to prevent the user from accessing those websites and eventually prevent any damage from being done. Users can restrict the time they spend on gaming sites or self-exclude for a set period if they believe the habit is turning into a problem.

The minimum exclusion time is 6 months, while the maximum is 5 years. Users are not able to adjust the blocked time amount. As soon as you activate one of the three available options, you won’t be able to access a Gamstop online casino. Until the timer runs out, there’s no way to access a gambling site.

Signing up for the service is pretty simple and can be finished in just a couple of minutes. Gamstop gives players full control over their gambling habit. You must be 18 or over to use it, but apart from that, there are no other restrictions in place.

Why Choose Gamstop?

Compulsive gambling is a dangerous habit that has already caused a lot of damage to society. There are plenty of stories online about people losing their lives due to gambling. We’ve seen something similar in Hollywood movies too. Responsible gambling is a must if you want to keep the habit in order, but sadly, the freedom of online gambling often proves too much for players to bear.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of players seeking for help online has tripled or more in the UK. In some countries, the numbers are even worse. it only shows that there’s been another epidemic in the UK which can be nearly as fatal as the novel coronavirus.

That’s why online casinos have been partnering with responsible gambling programs including Gamstop. Since players can now gamble online anytime and anywhere, it’s easier than ever to play games on the web. Of course, it’s easier than ever to fall prey to the dangers of gambling and that’s where Gamstop comes in.

By restricting the time you spend on gambling sites, you’ll be able to retake control over your habit. We’re not just talking about the finances lost. Reckless gambling can do more harm than that – it can even put your life in danger. Choosing Gamstop sites will prevent that and help you gamble responsibly, just like all player should. When a problem arises, it’s best to nip it in the bud by limiting your access to gambling sites.

If you fool yourself that you can do it willingly, you’ll be in even more trouble than before. With Gamstop, that’s not likely to happen.

When to Stop Gambling

There are many signs you can recognize to stop gambling and prevent the damage associated with it. Online gambling can be fun if you conduct it responsibly. If you become a reckless player who doesn’t think twice before acting, you won’t just lose money, but your dignity as well.

As a wise man once said, winners don’t stop gambling but become truly reckless players. That’s often the truth for those addicted to gambling. If you don’t recognize the problem on time, it just runs deeper. Once you enter that labyrinth, you’re facing a nearly impossible challenge if you don’t let programs such as Gamstop to help.

You should definitely stop gambling and think about what your next steps are if you find yourself in a difficult spot from a financial standpoint. If you’re losing all the time and the money goes down in a hole, it wouldn’t be wise to chase your losses. Instead, you can set daily or weekly bankroll limits that will allow you to have fun and walk away from the table when you’re past them. This is the first step toward responsible gambling and a great way to prevent further problems.

For online gambling, of course, the problem is that players simply can’t stop playing. The lure is too big to ignore due to the incredible range of games and the ads that are all around us. Only programs such as Gamstop can help in this case. By isolating yourself from the casino for a longer period, you’ll be able to overcome the addiction and get your life back on track.

Don’t hesitate to register at Gamstop if you believe you need help. It’s best to put it to rest early than suffer the consequences later.